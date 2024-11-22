Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

King Charles has arrived at the Royal Variety Performance alone, as Camilla stays at home on doctors’ orders as she continues to fight a chest infection.

The Queen declared that “the show must go on” as she pulled out of the appearance on Friday, having fallen ill earlier this month with the viral illness.

A palace spokesperson said Camilla had been advised by doctors to stay at home and rest as she continues to experience some lingering symptoms.

A royal source said the Queen was “naturally disappointed to miss the evening’s entertainments, and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that ‘the show must go on’.

“She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon.”

Charles received the posy of flowers meant for Camilla from eight-year-old Iris King-Taylor as he arrived at the event on Friday evening.

open image in gallery ( Ian West/PA Wire )

The flowers were picked from the gardens of the Royal Variety charity’s nursing home Brinsworth House, in Twickenham.

He greeted Sir Elton John on arrival, who is introducing his West End adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada starring Vanessa Williams, and told the King: “I’m very happy to be here.”

The King also received the show’s programme from 10-year-old Louie Cooper before taking the stairs up to the royal box in the auditorium.

open image in gallery ( Toby Melville/PA Wire )

It is understood Camilla will remain in London on Friday and will then travel to Sandringham for the following week as planned.

Camilla had been due to join the King at the event on Friday night which is taking place at London’s Royal Albert Hall and will feature performances from stars including Sir Elton John and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The Queen has appeared at several events after falling ill with the infection earlier this month but doctors have advised her that she should prioritise rest.

Earlier this week, the Queen was praised for her “exceptional efforts” to advance literature as she received an honorary doctorate from her sister-in-law the Princess Royal.

Camilla donned ceremonial robes as she was recognised for her long-standing promotion of literacy and literature during a ceremony at the University of London on Wednesday, where Anne has been chancellor since 1981.

On Tuesday night, Camilla – who recently suffered the death of her beloved Jack Russell terrier, Beth – hosted a glittering white-tie diplomatic reception alongside Charles at the Palace.

She also attended a Booker Prize reception with shortlisted authors at Clarence House last week before joining the King at a special reception at Buckingham Palace celebrating the TV and film industry, although she pulled out of the royal premiere of Gladiator II on the same night.

More follows on this breaking news story...