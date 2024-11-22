Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Queen Camilla has pulled out of attending tonight’s Royal Variety Show due to her recent chest infection, Buckingham Palace has said.

A spokesperson for the royal family said the Queen, 77, would not attend the fundraising performance event due to ongoing health issues, which have affected her royal duties.

In a statement, the Palace said: “Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritise sufficient rest.”

“With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned,” the spokesperson said.

open image in gallery Queen Camilla’s royal duties have been affected by an ongoing chest infection ( Getty Images )

Sir Elton John and Sophie Ellis-Bextor are among the stars scheduled to perform at the event, which will be hosted by BBC presenting duo Alan Carr and Amanda Holden.

The palace update comes nearly two weeks after the Queen’s illness prevented her from participating in Remembrance Day commemorations.

At the tie, Buckingham Palace confirmed a disappointed Camilla will not go to the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 9, nor attend the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph the following day.

At that time, it was understood there was no downturn in her condition, but the Queen was said to be mindful of minimising the risk of passing her infection to others.

open image in gallery The Queen with her terrier Beth, who recently died ( Getty Images )

“Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events,” a palace spokesperson said at the time.

Her withdrawal from the latest event follows an already crowded schedule this week. On Wednesday night the monarch was praised for her “exceptional efforts” to advance literature as she received an honorary doctorate from her sister-in-law the Princess Royal.

Camilla donned ceremonial robes as she was recognised for her long-standing promotion of literacy and literature during a ceremony at the University of London, where Princess Anne has been chancellor since 1981.

On Tuesday, Queen Camilla joined King Charles to host the annual Diplomatic Corps reception at the Palace. She wore a blue velvet evening dress by Fiona Clare, and donned Elizabeth II’s small aquamarine and diamond tiara as she welcomed some 900 guests at the event.

On Monday it was revealed the Queen was left heartbroken following the death of her beloved terrier and “much-loved companion” Beth, who was understood to have been put down due to an untreatable tumour. The terrier was adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, along with her other dog Bluebell.

