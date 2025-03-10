King Charles reveals he is a Beyonce fan, and other surprises from his playlist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles has released his personal playlist to mark Commonwealth Day – and there are some unexpected bops among the tracks.

The playlist was released as part of The King’s Music Room, a one-off show on Apple Music 1.

It was recorded at the King’s offices at Buckingham Palace.

The playlist is eclectic and spans from disco to reggae to opera. It features artists from throughout the Commonwealth.

‘Crazy in Love’ by Beyonce and ‘The Loco-Motion’ by Kylie Minogue are among the hits.

The show sees the King share stories about meeting some of the featured artists and speak about how the songs have brought him joy.

“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others,” Charles previously said.

“It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.

“But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

Charles meets Beyonce during the Fashion Rocks For The Prince’s Trust event at the Royal Albert Hall in 2003, where she performed Crazy in Love ( PA Archive )

Here is the full playlist:

1. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Could You Be Loved

2. Millie Small – My Boy Lollipop

3. Kylie Minogue – The Loco-Motion

4. Al Bowlly – The Very Thought of You

5. Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose

6. Raye – Love Me Again

7. Daddy Lumba – Mpempem Do Me

8. Davido – Kante (feat Fave)

9. Miriam Makeba – The Click Song

10. Jools Holland & Ruby Turner – My Country Man

11. Anoushka Shankar – Indian Summer

12. Siti Nurhaliza – Anta Permana

13. Dame Kiri Te Kanawa – E Te Iwi E (Call to the People)

14. Michael Buble – Haven’t Met You Yet

15. Arrow – Hot Hot Hot

16. Beyonce – Crazy in Love (feat Jay-Z)

17. Diana Ross – Upside Down

The King’s Music Room aired at 6am on Monday March 10 and is available on demand with an Apple Music subscription.