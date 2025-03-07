From disco to Afrobeats: Here are the artists on King Charles’s playlist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles has unveiled his eclectic musical tastes in a new Apple Music show, The King's Music Room.

The show, recorded to mark Commonwealth Day on Monday, sees the King sharing his personal playlist spanning disco, reggae, and Afrobeats.

It was recorded in his Buckingham Palace office and features artists from across the Commonwealth, including Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, Davido, and Raye.

The King's selections, which he describes as the soundtrack to his life, offer a glimpse into his personal experiences and the impact music has had on him.

He shares anecdotes about encounters with some of the featured artists, revealing how the songs have brought him comfort and sparked cherished memories.

“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others,” Charles said.

“It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.

“But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

open image in gallery The then-Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, play with a rasta band at the home of the late reggae singer Bob Marley in Kingston, Jamaica in 2008 ( Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire )

The King, who is Head of the Commonwealth, added: “So this is what I particularly wanted to share – songs which have brought me joy.

“This seemed such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate this year’s Commonwealth Day.”

He told his audience: “Thank you for listening. I wish you all every possible blessing.”

Apple said the show also revealed that Charles was a fan of “1930s crooners”.

Errollyn Wallen, master of the King’s music, said: “You can see His Majesty’s wide-ranging enthusiasm for music in this playlist to mark Commonwealth Day.

“The Commonwealth has produced more than its fair share of wonderful songs, singers, and musicians, and this fun and eclectic collection is a great reminder of this treasure trove of creativity.”

Charles’s collaboration with Apple Music isn’t the first time a member of the royal family has worked with the tech giant. Both the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have previously partnered with Apple on separate projects.

In 2021, Prince Harry co-created a mental health docuseries with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+.

In the series, he appeared to suggest his father, the late Queen, and the late Duke of Edinburgh had failed as parents. He expressed a desire to "break the cycle" of "genetic pain and suffering" for his children.

open image in gallery Prince William attended a Taylor Swift concert in 2024 alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte ( @KensingtonRoyal/X )

That same year, Prince William appeared in a special episode of the Time To Walk series on Apple Fitness+. During the audio walking tour, he spoke about traumatic moments from his time serving with the air ambulance.

In 2021, while appearing on a hospital radio show, Charles revealed some of his favourite artists, including The Three Degrees, Diana Ross, and Edith Piaf.

The late Queen’s favourite hits included ‘Oklahoma’ from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical of the same name, ‘Anything You Can Do’ from Annie Get Your Gun and ukulele-playing George Formby’s ‘Leaning On A Lamp-Post’, as disclosed by her friends and family in a 2016 BBC Radio 2 programme about her musical tastes.

William joined Prince George and Princess Charlotte at a Taylor Swift concert in 2024 and has said he listens to a “bit of everything”, including dance music, Coldplay and Linkin Park.

The King’s Music Room is on Apple Music 1 on Monday March 10 at 6am, or on demand with an Apple Music subscription.