Senior royal aide reveals how King has managed since cancer diagnosis

A senior royal aide says he has seen “no difference” in King Charles, who has been receiving cancer treatment for more than a year.

The King has maintained a busy schedule since the start of the year, reflected by his whirlwind 24 hours in Canada this week to deliver a speech opening the country’s parliament, and is dealing “incredibly well” with his undisclosed cancer by living life as “normal as possible”.

“The thing you learn about this illness is that you just manage it and that’s what he does,” the aide said.

“The medical science has made incredible advances and I genuinely see no difference in him.

“As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normal as possible… that’s exactly what he is doing.”

open image in gallery Charles delivered the speech to formally open Canada’s parliament ( Chris Jackson/PA )

The senior royal aide described Charles’ speech, written by the Canadian government, as “thought-provoking, not provocative” and set out the agenda of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new administration, outlining measures widely seen as combating US President Donald Trump.

The US leader has launched a trade war against his neighbour, spoken of annexing the nation and has made fresh claims that Canada is in talks to become America’s 51st state in return for free military protection.

The King warned Canada is facing a “critical moment” in its history and the government would bond with “reliable trading partners and allies,” a move that follows Mr Trump’s economic tactics.

open image in gallery The King and Queen left floral tributes at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the National War Memorial, Ottawa ( Aaron Chown/PA )

Charles told the gathered parliamentarians the Canadian government would also boost its armed forces to “protect Canada’s sovereignty”.

The two-day visit with the Queen to Canada – the most senior foreign country where Charles is head of state – was seen as the completion of a series of firsts for the King.

Charles has been passing a number of milestones since becoming monarch, from his inaugural address to the country, first trips to the home nations, and now his first visit to Canada as its King.

A senior royal aide said: “It is a reset of that relationship, and for Their Majesties to see so many people turn out and to be so thrilled to see them was fantastic.”

The King’s royal aides gave careful consideration to the issue of continuity and change from one monarch to the next in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, which had come to define the modern role of the head of state.

open image in gallery King Charles holding an audience with Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse at Rideau Hall, Ottawa ( Victoria Jones/PA )

Charles wanted to use his position as the Prince of Wales to make an impact and still does now he is King, a change from the late Queen who rarely spoke about issues.

The Carolean reign, begun in September 2022, is underpinned by Charles’ core commitments, what aides have called the four Cs – climate, community, culture and Commonwealth – with the addition of a smaller c for his own illness being used to show support for others affected by cancer.

The aide said about the Carolean age: “Almost three years on, everyone has a clear impression of what that is and the role that he will play – one that is both traditional for the monarchy and distinct to His Majesty.

“Leveraging on the long relationships he has built over the years, he has enhanced his role as a global statesman on so many issues, wielding soft power to the benefit of all the realms and commonwealth nations at a time of great international challenge.

“He has dealt with his illness in a very human way and the way he’s engaging with the public at a very human level. I think we now have a clear idea of what the Carolean age looks like and what it stands for – now and hopefully for many years to come.”