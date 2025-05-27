Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada is facing a “critical moment” in its history, King Charles said on Tuesday at the opening of its parliament, in an address seen as a show of support in the face of annexation threats by Donald Trump.

In a speech to the Senate in Ottawa, written by Canada’s new government, Charles said prime minister Mark Carney’s administration would bond with “reliable trading partners and allies” - a nod to Mr Trump’s disruptive economic tactics.

Many Canadians have seen the King’s two-day visit to Ottawa as a symbol of support for the nation that has faced the unwanted attention of Mr Trump’s trade war against his neighbour and threats to annex Canada.

He referred to "the country that Canadians and I love so much" but made no direct reference to Trump, who has imposed tariffs on Canadian exports and muses about turning Canada into the 51st US state.

Charles also told the parliament that “self-determination” was among a number of values Canada held dear and the government was “determined to protect”.

open image in gallery Charles opened the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday and delivered an address written by the nation’s new government ( PA )

He is the first British monarch in almost 50 years to preside over the opening of the Canadian parliament in a rare moment. Queen Elizabeth II, did it twice before in 1957 and 1977.

On his 20th visit to Canada, he said when his late mother opened a new session of the Canadian Parliament in 1957, World War II remained a fresh, painful memory and said the Cold War was intensifying.

"Freedom and democracy were under threat," Charles said.

“Today, Canada faces another critical moment. Democracy, pluralism, the rule of law, self-determination and freedom are values which Canadians hold dear, and ones which the Government is determined to protect.

“The system of open global trade that, while not perfect, has helped to deliver prosperity for Canadians for decades, is changing. Canada’s relationships with partners are also changing.

“We must be clear-eyed: the world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War.

“Canada is facing challenges that are unprecedented in our lifetimes.”

open image in gallery Charles is the first British monarch in almost 70 years to preside over the opening of the Canadian parliament ( PA )

Charles also said that the Canadian government “will protect Canada’s sovereignty by rebuilding, rearming, and reinvesting in the Canadian Armed Forces.

"It will stimulate the Canadian military industry by participating in the ‘ReArm Europe’ plan and will thus contribute, together with European partners, to trans-Atlantic security. And it will invest to strengthen its presence in the North, as this region, which is an integral part of the Canadian nation, faces new threats,” the king said.

He added in his speech lasting 26 minutes delivered in English and French: “The Prime Minister and the President of the United States, for example, have begun defining a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the US, rooted in mutual respect and founded on common interests, to deliver transformational benefits for both sovereign nations.

“In parallel, the government is working to strengthen its relationships with reliable trading partners and allies around the world, recognising that Canada has what the world needs and the values the world respects.”

open image in gallery Charles and Camilla attended a wreath-laying ceremony, to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the National War Memorial ( Hannah McKay/PA Wire )

The speech isn't written by the king or his advisers as Charles serves as a nonpartisan head of state. He read what was put before him by Canada’s government, but made some remarks of his own.

He and Camilla were driven to the Senate in a horse-drawn carriage, escorted by 28 riders from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and cheered on by flag-waving onlookers. Charles then inspected an honour guard, all clad in bright red uniforms.

The King and Queen later took part in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial as their tour of Canada came to a close.

The royal couple and the gathered crowds observed a minute’s silence, standing still as the murmur of distant voices was heard.

Earlier, after the King’s address to open Canada’s parliament he went on a brief walkabout with his wife as they strode to the memorial, clutching the hands of well-wishers and sharing a few words of greeting in brilliant summer sunshine.