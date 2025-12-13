Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles is “deeply touched” by the public’s response to his recent message regarding his cancer recovery, Buckingham Palace says.

The monarch had announced in a video message on Friday that his cancer treatment would be reduced in the new year.

He attributed the “good news” to an early diagnosis, effective care, and diligently following doctors’ advice.

Charles, who has received outpatient cancer treatment since early February 2024, also used the opportunity to encourage millions to undergo available screenings for the disease.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Saturday that they were “delighted by the scale and sensitivity of the worldwide media reaction”.

They added that they are “most grateful for the many kind comments we have received for the King, both from those working in cancer care and from the general public”.

The King recorded a personal message as part of Stand Up To Cancer 2025 ( PA Media )

“I know His Majesty will be greatly encouraged and deeply touched by the very positive reaction his message has generated,” the spokesperson added.

“He will be particularly pleased at the way it has helped to shine a light on the benefits of cancer screening programmes.

“It has long been the King’s view that if some public good can come from sharing elements of his personal diagnosis and treatment journey, then it would be his pleasure and duty to do so.

“His thoughts and warmest wishes will remain with all those affected by cancer and those who care for them.”

Delivering his message in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign, Charles said that early diagnosis had enabled him to “continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment”.

He went on to say he was “troubled” to learn that nine million people around the UK are not up to date with cancer screening that is available to them.

“That is at least nine million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed,” he said.

He added: “Too often, I am told, people avoid screening because they imagine it may be frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable.

“If and when they do finally take up their invitation, they are glad they took part.

“A few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance that comes for most people when they are either told they don’t need further tests or, for some, are given the chance to enable early detection, with the life-saving intervention that can follow.”

Charles urged people to use the online screening checker, screeningchecker.co.uk, which enables them to discover if they are eligible for screening.