The royal family’s annus horribilis of 2024 has been a relentless series of trials and tribulations.

The year opened with a number of health scares as the King, Princess of Wales, and Duchess of York faced cancer diagnoses, leaving the nation in collective concern. As the months rolled on, their challenges only deepened, culminating in fresh scandal when the Duke of York’s ties to an alleged Chinese spy surfaced, sparking yet another crisis.

Yet amid the storm, solace has come in unexpected ways. Like many Britons navigating hard times, the King and Queen have found comfort in a familiar refuge: their favourite television shows.

According to palace sources speaking to The Times, Charles has made room in his packed schedule to lose himself in episodes of the BBC’s new adaptation of Wolf Hall, even as he prepares to continue cancer treatment into the new year.

open image in gallery The historical drama sees the monarch marry Jane Seymour following the beheading of his second wife Anne Boleyn. ( BBC/Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs )

It is said the King finds solace in the gripping Tudor drama Wolf Hall, watching as Thomas Cromwell’s rise and fall unfolds in King Henry VIII’s court.

The series, adapted from Hilary Mantel’s acclaimed novel, highlights Henry VIII’s marriage to Jane Seymour following Anne Boleyn’s execution.

While immersed in the historical drama, Charles also spends time watching documentaries on his tablet, often recommended by friends, rather than on traditional television.

open image in gallery David Tennant, Nafessa Williams and Aidan Turner in ‘Rivals' ( Disney )

Camilla has reportedly embraced more modern television, becoming engrossed in Rivals, the racy Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel.

Insiders revealed she was so eager to watch it that she secured an early copy. The eight-part drama, featuring stars like David Tennant and Aidan Turner, garnered critical and public praise for its audacious storytelling. Its steamy scenes, including one set in a Concorde toilet, set the tone for a show full of scandalous encounters.

Fans and Camilla alike can look forward to season two, already confirmed. Meanwhile, Charles continues his cancer treatment into the new year.

open image in gallery Charles’s cancer diagnosis was announced by the Palace in February ( REUTERS )

Buckingham Palace has indicated that King Charles’s cancer treatment is progressing well and will continue as a managed condition into the new year.

Sources expressed optimism about his health, citing his commitment to maintaining a busy schedule of engagements.

While the type of cancer and specific treatments remain undisclosed, it has been confirmed that Charles frequently travels to London for private medical appointments.

His diagnosis was announced in February, and his determination to remain active reflects his resilience during this challenging time.