Starmer criticises Reform and Tory ‘scaremongering’ as MPs return to Westminster

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised “scaremongering” from Reform and the Tories as he promises his government will make people “feel better off and more secure” as MPs return to Westminster.

The prime minister has said he is “rolling up my sleeves to deliver change” as he seeks to fight back after a summer which has seen protests over the use of hotels to host asylum seekers and a surge in small boat crossings, causing Labour’s poll ratings to tumble.

Sir Keir used a column in The Mirror to turn his fire on Reform and the Tories while promising he will deliver “national renewal”.

“While Reform and the Tories talk down the country at every turn, we’re doing the work to make people’s lives better,” he said. “I’m not interested in scaremongering from the sidelines. I’m rolling up my sleeves to deliver change that makes a difference to you and your family.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir explained he was not interested in Reform’s ‘scaremongering from the sidelines’ ( PA )

The prime minister is expected to carry out a ministerial reshuffle in the coming weeks, although this may not extend as far as the cabinet.

He will hope that the changes, along with a shake-up of Downing Street officials, can revive the party’s flagging poll ratings, which have seen Reform UK open up a healthy lead over Labour.

Sir Keir said working people had been left “paying the price” for Conservative failures on homes, transport, energy, infrastructure and skills training.

But he insisted: “We’re improving transport infrastructure and building new homes across the country. We’re investing in the future, with new technology, skills training and good, well-paid jobs.

“Renewing Britain will take the skills and talents of everyone in the country, so we are determined to unlock potential and talent whatever someone’s background or upbringing.

“With this government, our drive to deliver national renewal will make every person feel better off and more secure.”

open image in gallery The government faces pressure ahead of the autumn Budget ( PA Archive )

Labour faces challenges as Rachel Reeves will have to make tough choices in her autumn Budget and the Labour conference in late September is looking potentially difficult, while Nigel Farage’s Reform UK rises in popularity.

Reform UK has consistently led in opinion polls since the spring, with the latest BMG poll for The i putting them on 35 per cent, 15 points ahead of Labour.

The government also faces new pressure to scrap the two-child benefit cap by senior faith leaders, including the Church of England’s current senior bishop.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell called the failure to tackle child poverty “deeply shaming for us as a nation” and said the two-child limit was “one of the contributing factors”.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said on Sky News on Sunday: “We’re looking at every way that we can lift more children out of poverty. That does extend to social security measures alongside that.

“It’s not the only way we can lift children out of poverty, and of course, it does come with a big price tag, but we know that not acting also comes with serious consequences and impact too.”