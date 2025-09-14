Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has rejected the country’s flag being used as a symbol of "violence, fear and division" following Saturday’s "Unite The Kingdom" protest led by Tommy Robinson.

He also stated the Government "will not stand" for assaults on police officers, after 26 were injured, four seriously, at the far-right activist’s London event.

The demonstration attracted between 110,000 and 150,000 people, significantly exceeding organiser estimates, with around 5,000 "anti-racism" campaigners mounting a counter-protest.

In a statement shared on social media, Prime Minister posted: “People have a right to peaceful protest.

“It is core to our country’s values.

“But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin.

“Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect.

“Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”

Twenty-four people were arrested for a range of offences including affray, violent disorder, assault and criminal damage.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood condemned the violent scenes on Saturday and vowed that anyone “taking part in criminal activity will face the full force of the law”.

A Cabinet minister said the protest was a “klaxon call” for MPs to address immigration and other public concerns.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the Government is determined to “start to bring communities back together again” in light of the fractious scenes, but he conceded so far it is “something that we have not solved”.

“There are communities that are being driven further apart, and there are figures such as Tommy Robinson that is able to touch into a sense of disquiet and grievance in the community in our society.

“A lot of it goes back to its roots in the financial crisis and the impact that had on communities around the country, and we haven’t been able to bring our communities back together again since.

“I think these are moments that are klaxon calls to us in public life to redouble our efforts to address the big concerns that people right across our country have, and immigration is a big concern,” he told BBC’s Sunday Morning With Laura Kuenssberg.

People fly Union Flags and the St George Cross during a Tommy Robinson-led Unite Tthe Kingdom march (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

The protest featured a guest appearance from Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, who called for an urgent change in government in the UK and told protesters to “fight back” or “die”.

Mr Kyle described the tech billionaire’s comments as “slightly incomprehensible” and “totally inappropriate”.

He added: “But what we saw yesterday was over 100,000 people who were expressing freedom of association, freedom of speech, and proving that both of those things are alive and well in this country.”