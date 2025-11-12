Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a woman who died after being stabbed in the neck has paid tribute to her as a “special and gentle daughter”.

Katie Fox, 34, was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her neck after she was stabbed on Smallbrook Queensway in Birmingham on Friday night, but died a few days later.

Djeison Rafael, 21, of Rosedale Avenue in Smethwick, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court via video link from HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire on Wednesday, accused of her murder.

In a tribute to Ms Fox released through West Midlands Police, her family said she was a “shining light” who was “special in every way”

They said: “Gone too soon dear Katie, so beautiful and kind.

“A part of us was snatched away on that very fateful night, a part of us also vanished suddenly, when you passed away, leaving us all with such sadness and heartache.

“You were a shining light in our lives, you were so special in every way, you were everything a daughter could be and much more.

open image in gallery Floral tributes near the bus stop where Katie Fox was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Birmingham ( Christopher Furlong/Getty Images )

“Your loss to us has been so hard to bear and so hard to comprehend, but we know that you are still with us and giving us the strength in every way. You are, our guardian angel.

“God bless you Katie, our special and gentle daughter.

“Thank you to all who have showed support during this most difficult time.

“Thank you also to the paramedics, police and ITU at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for their professionalism and companionship.

“We ask at this most difficult time that we be allowed to grieve the loss of our most precious daughter in peace and in privacy.

“God bless Katie, forever in our hearts.”