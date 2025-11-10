Woman dies after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham on Friday night

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 34-year-old woman has died after being stabbed in the neck in Birmingham on Friday night, West Midlands Police said.

Djeison Rafael, 21, has been charged in relation to the incident and has been remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The woman had been fighting for her life in hospital in what police believe was an “unprovoked attack”.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “Our thoughts are with her loved ones and specially trained investigators are supporting her family.”

open image in gallery Police believe the stabbing was an “unprovoked attack” (Dave Thompson/PA) ( PA Archive )

Police were called to Smallbrook Queensway in Birmingham City Centre just before 9pm on Friday after reports of a stabbing. A man in his 20s was arrested close to the scene, police said.

Rafael had been charged with attempted murder as well as two further assaults and possession of a blade, police said, but an application will now be made to amend the charges to reflect the victim’s death.

The Home Secretary has said she was “shocked” by the incident and said her “thoughts are with the victim, her family and friends”.

In a post, Shabana Mahmood wrote: “I thank the police for their swift action to arrest a suspect. I urge any witnesses to contact West Midlands Police.”

open image in gallery Police were called to Smallbrook Queensway in Birmingham ( Google Maps )

Police said: “Extra officers will be around Birmingham city centre to offer reassurance as we understand this is a worrying incident.”

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information on the attack or the movements of Rafael, who police believe was wearing an all-grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers and rucksack on Friday evening.

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 and quoting log 5503 of November 7.