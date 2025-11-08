Woman stabbed in neck in ‘unprovoked’ Birmingham attack in critical condition

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed in the neck in what police believe to be “an unprovoked attack”.

West Midlands Police were called to Smallbrook Queensway, Birmingham, shortly before 9pm on Friday after reports of a stabbing.

The woman in her 30s suffered a “serious neck injury” and she remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested a man in his 20s near to the scene and he is in custody.

Detective Inspector James Nix said: “We believe this was an unprovoked attack and are working to understand why it happened.

“We will have officers in the area today to continue our investigation and provide reassurance.

“We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

In a statement released on Saturday, the force added: “A man is in custody after a stabbing in Birmingham last night.

“We were called to Smallbrook Queensway shortly before 9pm after reports of a stabbing.

“A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital with a serious neck injury where she remains in a critical condition.

“A man in his 20s was arrested close to the scene and is in custody at this time.

“Our officers are at the scene carrying out enquiries as we try to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.”

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 and quoting log 5503 of November 7.