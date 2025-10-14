Kate and William meet firefighters on surprise trip to Northern Ireland
Firefighters recall Kate asking if William could drive a red engine
Firefighters who met the Prince and Princess of Wales on their surprise visit to Northern Ireland said the princess jokingly asked for the sirens to be put on as they took a trip in a fire engine.
William and Kate made an unannounced visit to Ulster on Tuesday to celebrate opportunities in rural areas and the potential of young entrepreneurs.
It is the first time they have visited Belfast in three years and comes weeks after their last joint public engagement in September 2024, when they visited Southport following the fatal attack at a dance class.
As part of their trip, the couple visited a new £50 million fire service training centre in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, where they were given a tour and saw training at the college first-hand.
They saw the training that goes into teaching the next generation how to tackle a range of challenges, from saving flood victims to rescuing casualties from high-rise buildings.
They tried their hand at saving mock casualties who had fallen into the raging torrents of a flood simulator - but failed to throw the line quickly enough.
Newly qualified firefighters Caoimhe McNeice, 25, and Piarais McCaffery, 32, joined the couple as they were driven a short distance in a red engine.
They claimed Kate joked she would have loved to “drive at the real speed and have the sirens on” and asked if William could take the wheel.
Ms McNeice said about the driver: “He got us there safely, I think he was on a limit for his speed.
“The princess was wanting the sirens on, but he was strictly told no.
“It was just a bit of banter, she said: ‘I’d love to drive at the real speed and have the sirens on’.”
Kate also wanted her husband to take the wheel, Ms McNeice said. “She was wanting the prince to drive, but the driver got us there anyway.”
They were shown around by Aidan Jennings, chief fire and rescue officer for Northern Ireland, who described it as a privilege and “a proud and unforgettable day” for the service.
According to The Times, he said: “I’m honoured that the prince and princess witnessed first-hand how the real-life scenario-based training facilities are revolutionising how we train and develop our people.”
Kensington Palace said the couple would “spend the day visiting innovative organisations that showcase growth and investment in rural areas and demonstrate entrepreneurial and creative opportunities for young people”.
William and Kate visited Belfast three years ago when they took part in a cocktail-making race at a market and visited Carrickfergus.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments