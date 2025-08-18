Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Where is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new house? Inside the historic lodge set to become their ‘forever home’

Eight-bedroom Georgian residence Forest Lodge boasts Venetian windows, ornate mouldings and a hallway with a barrel-vaulted ceiling

Amy-Clare Martin
Sunday 17 August 2025 23:22 EDT
Comments
William and Kate moving to new home in Windsor

After three tumultuous years, the Prince and Princess of Wales have confirmed they are relocating.

William and Kate are said to be hoping for fresh start in eight-bedroom Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, with their three children George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven.

The family are expected to spend their first Christmas in what has been called their “forever home” after Kensington Palace confirmed they are to move later this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move with their three children by the end of the year
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move with their three children by the end of the year (PA Wire)

Where are they moving to?

Forest Lodge is an eight-bedroom Grade II listed Georgian property, nestled in a secluded location inside 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park. It just four miles from their current home, four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage.

The 328-year-old property, which is owned by the King as part of the Crown Estate, is said to be worth up to £16 million if it were listed on the open market.

Forest Lodge during previous restoration work in July 2001
Forest Lodge during previous restoration work in July 2001 (PA Archive)

According to the Historic England website, the red-brick 19th century home was first listed in 1972. It boasts a string of fine period details, including Venetian windows, marble fireplaces, a hallway with a barrel-vaulted ceiling and ornate stucco moulding.

It was last renovated in 2001 at a cost of £1.5m in preparation for it to be rented out for £15,000 a month.

The home reportedly offers spectacular views and William, an avid football fan, will be able to see the Wembley Arch from his bedroom window.

The entrance hall of Forest Lodge
The entrance hall of Forest Lodge (PA Archive)

What renovation work are they having done?

In June, a planning application was submitted seeking permission for minor internal and external renovations at Forest Lodge.

The works include replacing doors and windows, stripping out internal walls, renovating the ceilings and replacing some floors, according to documents seen by The Independent.

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead approved the plans earlier this month.

It is understood the family will fund the renovations themselves.

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan faced calls to repay £2.4 million of public money spent renovating Frogmore Cottage after they relocated to the US.

Forest Lodge is in 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park
Forest Lodge is in 4,800-acre Windsor Great Park (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Why are they moving?

The couple are said to hope Forest Lodge will be their “forever home” and could even remain their main residence after William succeeds to the throne.

They moved to their current home, more modest Adelaide Cottage, from their apartments at Kensington Palace in central London in 2022. It has been suggested the move was to test out life in Berkshire, where the children have also been enrolled at nearby Lambroke School.

However they have faced a string of challenges during their three years in Adelaide Cottage, with Queen Elizabeth’s death, the King’s cancer diagnosis and Kate’s own cancer treatment.

The family are reported to hope the move will offer a fresh start for the family to make new happy memories.

