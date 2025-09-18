Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales and Melania Trump hosted a group of Squirrel Scouts on the Windsor Castle estate, where the young participants enjoyed sandwiches made with honey from Kate’s personal beehive.

The event saw 20 children, aged four to five, working towards their Go Wild badges. Melania helped them make images of leaves and build cardboard homes for insects.

"This is beautiful," Melania said, as they pasted leaves and illustrated pictures, before she awarded them a badge for their efforts.

Kate organised a special packed lunch for the children, featuring honey sourced from Anmer Hall, her Norfolk residence.

Mrs Trump also brought gifts, presenting each Scout from Lewisham, south London, with a jar of White House honey.

The Queen is also a keen apiarist, keeping bees at her six-bedroom retreat, Raymill, in Lacock, Wiltshire.

open image in gallery Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and First Lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Chief Scout for the Scout Association Dwayne Fields as they tour Frogmore Cottage in Windsor ( Nathan Howard/Pool Photo )

Kate, joint president of the Scouts, hosted the children in the gardens of Frogmore House, a former royal residence in Windsor Home Park, close to the castle.

She was joined by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, who said before the event: “Having someone with the profile of the Princess of Wales as joint president, you can imagine it’s incredible for the young people to see her.

“I think it’s a great thing to have her shine a light on the movement.”

It followed a lavish state banquet held at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening for US President Donald Trump, who is undertaking his second historic state visit to the UK.

Earlier, Camilla had taken Melania Trump to Windsor Castle's Royal Library, where about 200,000 leather-bound volumes line the walls, including a copy of William Shakespeare's Second Folio from 1632, annotated by Charles I.

Melania was also shown Queen Mary's Dolls' House, a one-hundred-year-old replica mansion, which contains a miniature version of the crown jewels with real diamonds and sapphires, and a tiny and fully functioning piano.

open image in gallery US First Lady Melania Trump (C-R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales join Chief Scout for the Scout Association Dwayne Fields as they meet members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage ( Getty Images )

In the 1920s, famous authors such as Winnie-the-Pooh creator A.A. Milne, J.M. Barrie, who wrote Peter Pan, and Arthur Conan Doyle, famous for the Sherlock Holmes books, contributed special handwritten miniature volumes for the house.

Melania, in a tan jacket, smiled at the tiny writing as she flicked through the pages of a thumb-size book, one of nearly 600, before she met school children working on their own very small creations.

The trip carries extra significance as the late Queen Elizabeth previously hosted the Trumps for a state visit during his first term. Mr Trump is now the first elected political leader in modern history to be invited to two state visits by monarchs.

Crowds have turned out to support the president in the Berkshire town, with Dianne, 52, from north London, telling The Independent she thinks Trump is a “special man.”

However, thousands demonstrated against Trump’s stay on the streets of London.