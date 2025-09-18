Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Princess Kate and Melania Trump enjoy packed honey sandwiches with scouts

The princess and the US first lady joined 20 Squirrel Scouts taking part in nature activities on the Windsor Castle estate

Tony Jones
Thursday 18 September 2025 09:50 EDT
Video Player Placeholder
Kate and Melania draw animals with young Scouts during state visit

The Princess of Wales and Melania Trump hosted a group of Squirrel Scouts on the Windsor Castle estate, where the young participants enjoyed sandwiches made with honey from Kate’s personal beehive.

The event saw 20 children, aged four to five, working towards their Go Wild badges. Melania helped them make images of leaves and build cardboard homes for insects.

"This is beautiful," Melania said, as they pasted leaves and illustrated pictures, before she awarded them a badge for their efforts.

Kate organised a special packed lunch for the children, featuring honey sourced from Anmer Hall, her Norfolk residence.

Mrs Trump also brought gifts, presenting each Scout from Lewisham, south London, with a jar of White House honey.

The Queen is also a keen apiarist, keeping bees at her six-bedroom retreat, Raymill, in Lacock, Wiltshire.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and First Lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Chief Scout for the Scout Association Dwayne Fields as they tour Frogmore Cottage in Windsor
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and First Lady Melania Trump are welcomed by Chief Scout for the Scout Association Dwayne Fields as they tour Frogmore Cottage in Windsor (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo)

Kate, joint president of the Scouts, hosted the children in the gardens of Frogmore House, a former royal residence in Windsor Home Park, close to the castle.

She was joined by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, who said before the event: “Having someone with the profile of the Princess of Wales as joint president, you can imagine it’s incredible for the young people to see her.

“I think it’s a great thing to have her shine a light on the movement.”

It followed a lavish state banquet held at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening for US President Donald Trump, who is undertaking his second historic state visit to the UK.

Earlier, Camilla had taken Melania Trump to Windsor Castle's Royal Library, where about 200,000 leather-bound volumes line the walls, including a copy of William Shakespeare's Second Folio from 1632, annotated by Charles I.

Melania was also shown Queen Mary's Dolls' House, a one-hundred-year-old replica mansion, which contains a miniature version of the crown jewels with real diamonds and sapphires, and a tiny and fully functioning piano.

US First Lady Melania Trump (C-R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales join Chief Scout for the Scout Association Dwayne Fields as they meet members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage
US First Lady Melania Trump (C-R) and Catherine, Princess of Wales join Chief Scout for the Scout Association Dwayne Fields as they meet members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage (Getty Images)

In the 1920s, famous authors such as Winnie-the-Pooh creator A.A. Milne, J.M. Barrie, who wrote Peter Pan, and Arthur Conan Doyle, famous for the Sherlock Holmes books, contributed special handwritten miniature volumes for the house.

Melania, in a tan jacket, smiled at the tiny writing as she flicked through the pages of a thumb-size book, one of nearly 600, before she met school children working on their own very small creations.

The trip carries extra significance as the late Queen Elizabeth previously hosted the Trumps for a state visit during his first term. Mr Trump is now the first elected political leader in modern history to be invited to two state visits by monarchs.

Crowds have turned out to support the president in the Berkshire town, with Dianne, 52, from north London, telling The Independent she thinks Trump is a “special man.”

However, thousands demonstrated against Trump’s stay on the streets of London.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in