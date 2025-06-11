US condemns UK decision to sanction two Israeli ministers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States has condemned the UK’s decision to sanction two Israeli ministers over what was described as “egregious abuses” of human rights in Gaza.

Marco Rubio, Donald Trump's secretary of state, argued that the travel ban and asset freeze imposed on Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich “do not advance US-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire” and called for the measures to be reversed.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on Tuesday that the ministers had been “inciting violence against Palestinian people for months and months and months, they have been encouraging egregious abuses of human rights”.

The UK is taking the action alongside Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway.

Mr Rubio said that the US “stands shoulder-to-shoulder” with Israel.

In a post on X, he said that the “United States condemns the sanctions imposed by the governments of United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, and Australia on two sitting members of the Israeli cabinet.

“These sanctions do not advance US-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire, bring all hostages home, and end the war.”

He went on to say that America reminds “our partners not to forget who the real enemy is”.

“The United States urges the reversal of the sanctions and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel.”

The sanctions against Israel’s security and finance ministers were announced on Tuesday. Mr Smotrich and Mr Ben-Gvir both belong to right-wing parties which help to prop up Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile coalition government, and both have been criticised for their hardline stance on Gaza.

Mr Smotrich has campaigned against allowing aid into Gaza and also supported the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the sanctioned ministers had been ‘inciting violence against Palestinian people’ ( PA )

Meanwhile, Mr Ben-Gvir has called for Gaza’s people to be resettled from the territory.

In a joint statement with the foreign ministers of the other nations who also imposed sanctions, Mr Lammy said that the two sanctioned ministers had incited “serious abuses of Palestinian human rights” and described their actions as “not acceptable”.

The statement added: “We will strive to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate release of the remaining hostages by Hamas, which can have no future role in the governance of Gaza, a surge in aid and a path to a two-state solution.”

Downing Street said that the two men had been sanctioned in their “personal capacities” and not “their ministries and departments”.

“As the Israeli ambassador to the UK has said in recent interviews, their statements in their ministerial capacities do not even represent government policy,” a Number 10 spokesman said.

The UK and other allies have upped pressure on Israel in recent weeks, amid aid shortages in Gaza and suggestions that a large-scale offensive could be launched into the territory.

It has been reported that only scarce amounts of aid are making it into the hands of people, and the slow flow of food and medicines has prompted warnings of famine and starvation.