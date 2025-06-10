UK sanctions two Israeli ministers after ‘monstrous’ Gaza comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United Kingdom has sanctioned two Israeli government ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

The pair are both highly ranked in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government. Mr Ben-Gvir is the security minister and Mr Smotrich is the finance minister.

Both men will both face a travel ban and see their assets frozen.

The move comes as the UK and other Western nations seek to ramp up pressure on the Israeli government amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Mr Smotrich and Mr Ben-Gvir both belong to right-wing parties which help to prop up Mr Netanyahu’s fragile coalition.

Both have been criticised for their hardline stance on the war in Gaza.

open image in gallery Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ( AP )

Mr Smotrich has campaigned against allowing aid into Gaza, while Mr Ben-Gvir has called for Gaza’s people to be resettled from the territory.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the ministers had "incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights", according to the BBC.

Israel’s foreign affairs minister Gideon Sa’ar said it was “outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures”.

open image in gallery Bezalel Smotrich, left, with Benjamin Netanyahu ( AFP/Getty )

In May, Mr Lammy announced that the UK was suspending free trade agreement talks with Israel and sanctioning some West Bank settlers in response to Israel’s wartime policies.

He accused Mr Netanyahu of “planning to drive Gazans from their homes into a corner of the [Gaza] Strip” and permitting them just a fraction of needed aid.

“Minister Smotrich even spoke of Israeli forces ‘cleansing’ Gaza, ‘destroying what’s left’, of resident Palestinians ‘being relocated to third countries’.

“We must call this what it is. It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repellent. It is monstrous. And I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”