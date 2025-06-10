Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
UK sanctions two Israeli ministers after ‘monstrous’ Gaza comments

Both men will face a travel ban and have their assets frozen

David Lynch
Tuesday 10 June 2025 08:45 EDT
Greta Thunberg 'kidnapped by Israeli forces' in international waters while carrying aid for Gaza

The United Kingdom has sanctioned two Israeli government ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

The pair are both highly ranked in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government. Mr Ben-Gvir is the security minister and Mr Smotrich is the finance minister.

Both men will both face a travel ban and see their assets frozen.

The move comes as the UK and other Western nations seek to ramp up pressure on the Israeli government amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Mr Smotrich and Mr Ben-Gvir both belong to right-wing parties which help to prop up Mr Netanyahu’s fragile coalition.

Both have been criticised for their hardline stance on the war in Gaza.

Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir
Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (AP)

Mr Smotrich has campaigned against allowing aid into Gaza, while Mr Ben-Gvir has called for Gaza’s people to be resettled from the territory.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the ministers had "incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights", according to the BBC.

Israel’s foreign affairs minister Gideon Sa’ar said it was “outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures”.

Bezalel Smotrich, left, with Benjamin Netanyahu
Bezalel Smotrich, left, with Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP/Getty)

In May, Mr Lammy announced that the UK was suspending free trade agreement talks with Israel and sanctioning some West Bank settlers in response to Israel’s wartime policies.

He accused Mr Netanyahu of “planning to drive Gazans from their homes into a corner of the [Gaza] Strip” and permitting them just a fraction of needed aid.

“Minister Smotrich even spoke of Israeli forces ‘cleansing’ Gaza, ‘destroying what’s left’, of resident Palestinians ‘being relocated to third countries’.

“We must call this what it is. It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repellent. It is monstrous. And I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

