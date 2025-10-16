Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A government-backed scheme to fit homes with external wall insulation has left thousands of households worse off, with many experiencing damp, mould, and other serious issues.

The National Audit Office found almost all homes fitted under the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme are facing major issues and need major repairs due to poor oversight.

Independent readers criticised the scheme, arguing that older UK housing is often unsuitable for such retrofits. Some even suggested the country needs a complete refresh of its housing stock rather than doubling down on “dangerous” modifications.

While some acknowledged that new builds now meet higher insulation standards, others argued Britain overvalues older properties at the expense of safety and efficiency.

Many emphasised that insulation alone cannot solve issues such as condensation, urging households to combine ventilation, heating, and lifestyle changes.

Many also felt that the inadequate work backed by the scheme was an inevitable consequence of favouring large, distant contractors over local tradesmen, leaving smaller firms excluded and households with limited support if problems arise.

Several readers blamed civil service incompetence, saying officials must be held accountable to prevent repeated failures.

Here’s what you had to say:

Condensation requires more than insulation

Insulation on its own is not the answer. To avoid condensation and mould growth, adequate heating and ventilation must be provided too, along with a change in lifestyle. Windows must be opened when bathing, showering, or cooking. Clothes should not be dried indoors, and the home should be properly aired once a day. I know this always results in long faces and excuses from householders, but it is the only way to combat condensation and mould growth in homes.

Fur-Q

The structure of the schemes need to be changed

This scheme, like most government schemes of the sort, cannot be accessed by the smaller (and therefore more local) tradesmen. This is probably not important in London, where most civil servants believe the population lives, but out in the sticks it means that anyone in Cumbria, Durham, or Northumberland can only be serviced by firms based in Newcastle. If I were spending my own money, I would never use such a company, whatever their reputation, because it is more important to have a local base to contact in case of trouble. The structure of the schemes needs to be fundamentally changed to be fully supportive of the local building industry.

Morphaniel

Goals not realistic

This is a result of the desired result not being realistic nor achievable. Just because old housing is not suited to heat-loss reduction doesn't mean it can be retro-adapted. A lack of awareness on the part of those who set these goals. They should be publicly named as an example to future governments. McCluskey seems to have put his head on the block.

Geoff Allibone

Perhaps we need new housing

Honestly, if so many homes have been made worse or dangerous because of these works, instead of assuming every installer is an incompetent cowboy, maybe UK homes just do not work with this type of work and should be pulled down and replaced with new housing. Obviously, this could not happen overnight, but plans should be put in place immediately to refresh our housing stock.

daysocks

Civil service incompetence

Another example of civil service incompetence. We really need a fundamental change that enables prosecution of officials as they do in the US. All that will happen is another enquiry where lawyers get rich, and no one is held accountable. From Grenfell to grooming gangs to the Post Office again and again, we are let down and lives ruined by public officials.

JSMill88

Mess

What a mess. I know people who’re still waiting on problems caused by cavity wall insulation being remedied. So God knows how long this mess will take to rectify. Works are not being properly supervised or inspected.

Sweetswing

New builds

We have neglected installing proper insulation for far too long. It should surely be installed as standard on all new builds, and we should install solar panels on all south-facing roofs in new houses.

49niner

Level older properties

We do have decent insulation standards on new builds, and solar panels must be fitted on all new build homes by 2027. Part of Britain's problem is that we fetishise older properties on spurious "heritage" grounds when we should be levelling them and starting over. Once upon a time, "slum clearance" was seen as a desirable objective.

SteveHill

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

