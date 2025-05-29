Iceland issues urgent recall on bread rolls after customers told ‘do not eat’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iceland has issued a ‘do not eat warning’ for a popular lunchtime snack after failing to mention the product contained barley.

The supermarket has recalled its Daily Bakery 4 Sub Rolls over fears the cereal grain poses a ‘significant risk’ to those with an allergy or intolerance.

Only bread roll packs with the best before date of June 2 are affected by the recall and a product recall alert will be displayed on shelves at the popular supermarket until June 11.

The Food Standards Agency, who issued the recall, said: “If you have bought the above product, do not eat it.

“Instead, return to any Iceland retail store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”

open image in gallery A recall notice will be displayed in shops for the next two weeks ( Iceland )

A food intolerance to barley can trigger symptoms, such as diarrhoea, bloating, gas and stomach pain just a few hours after eating it, the NHS warns.

However, it can also cause headaches, fatigue, constipation, join pain and rashes that last anything from a few hours to days.

Barley contains gluten, so it can also affect those with Coeliac disease – a condition that causes damage to the small intestines and destroy’s the guts ability to absorb nutrients.

Diarrhoea is also a common symptom of coeliac disease, caused by the body being unable to absorb nutrients.

Malabsorption can also cause stools to contain abnormally high levels of fat – making them smell foul, greasy and frothy, the NHS says.

A point-of-sale notice will be displayed in all Iceland supermarkets that sell the product.

Customers with an allergy or intolerance who have purchased the affected bread rolls are advised to return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Although food safety officials recall a product when they consider it unsafe, it does not mean it will be pulled from supermarket shelves for good.