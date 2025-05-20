Urgent nut recall over E.coli contamination fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A health food store has removed a product due to concerns that it might have been contaminated with E. coli.

Grape Tree has recalled its Raw Unsalted Macadamia Nuts because Shiga toxin-producing E. coli has been found in a batch of this product.

The store warned customers who have bought the affected batch (G41 5 101 250610) to not eat them.

The recall affects 250g packs of the nuts which have a best-before date of 11 July, 2026.

A Food Standards Agency warning said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information, please email info@grapetree.co.uk.”

Symptoms caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) – a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal, according to the Food Standards Agency.

There is no specific treatment for E. coli O157 infection, the NHS says. People who are infected can usually be cared for at home and most will get better without medical treatment.

A Grape Tree spokesperson said: “If you have bought Raw Unsalted Macadamia Nuts 250g as detailed above, do not eat them.

“Instead, check if you have bought the affected batch code. You can do this by taking a picture of this notice or writing down the batch code/best before date for reference at home.

“Return the product to the store for a full refund (with or without a receipt).”