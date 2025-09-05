Council’s ice cream van crackdown would see jingles limited to 12 seconds
South Cambridgeshire District Council is considering the new rules after receiving complaints about ‘illegal or unauthorised’ traders
Ice cream van traders could face new restrictions in some areas, including how long they can play their distinctive music for and limits on residential street parking.
South Cambridgeshire District Council is considering new street trading policy changes, which would also require traders to have permission from nearby schools before selling products in their vicinity.
The changes are being considered after some ice cream traders reportedly complained about “illegal or unauthorised” sellers.
Under the new proposed rules, loudspeaker chimes could play for no longer than 12 seconds when approaching, and would be restricted to between 12pm and 7pm.
Chimes should also not be played within 50 metres of schools during school hours, hospitals and places of worship.
A report presented to councillors read: “The enforcement and licensing of ice cream traders has been a challenging one, having attempted to pinpoint locations in such rural areas.
“This more flexible approach will allow trading to take place on all areas approved by the appropriate parish or town council, and a 15-minute trading limit will allow for businesses to have a fair share of customers as visits to the locations can be spaced throughout the day.
“In addition, this will provide more choice for consumers and residents and avoid the need to restrict trading in certain villages or wards/parishes to just one trader, therefore supporting our key objective of supporting local business.”
They added that any trader operating without the consent of the parish or town council would have their consent revoked.
A consultation is expected to take place after the councillors supported the changes.
Horsham Council warned residents in April about the risks of traders operating without permission after receiving reports of vans trading in Horsham Park.
Unregulated vans may not have had food hygiene and other health safety inspections, which could pose a risk to those who purchase food and drink from them.
