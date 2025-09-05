Council’s ice cream van crackdown would see jingles limited to 12 seconds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ice cream van traders could face new restrictions in some areas, including how long they can play their distinctive music for and limits on residential street parking.

South Cambridgeshire District Council is considering new street trading policy changes, which would also require traders to have permission from nearby schools before selling products in their vicinity.

The changes are being considered after some ice cream traders reportedly complained about “illegal or unauthorised” sellers.

Under the new proposed rules, loudspeaker chimes could play for no longer than 12 seconds when approaching, and would be restricted to between 12pm and 7pm.

Chimes should also not be played within 50 metres of schools during school hours, hospitals and places of worship.

open image in gallery Traders could face a 15-minute trading limit and require permission from schools before selling ice cream in their vicinity ( PA )

A report presented to councillors read: “The enforcement and licensing of ice cream traders has been a challenging one, having attempted to pinpoint locations in such rural areas.

“This more flexible approach will allow trading to take place on all areas approved by the appropriate parish or town council, and a 15-minute trading limit will allow for businesses to have a fair share of customers as visits to the locations can be spaced throughout the day.

“In addition, this will provide more choice for consumers and residents and avoid the need to restrict trading in certain villages or wards/parishes to just one trader, therefore supporting our key objective of supporting local business.”

They added that any trader operating without the consent of the parish or town council would have their consent revoked.

A consultation is expected to take place after the councillors supported the changes.

Horsham Council warned residents in April about the risks of traders operating without permission after receiving reports of vans trading in Horsham Park.

Unregulated vans may not have had food hygiene and other health safety inspections, which could pose a risk to those who purchase food and drink from them.