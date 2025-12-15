Hugh Grant says moving GCSE and A-Level exams online would be a ‘catastrophe’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Hugh Grant has warned schools "will dump what little remains of books and pens" should GCSE examinations transition online.

The Notting Hill star took to X, cautioning such a move could "stuff our poor addicted children even further down the internet at great cost to their education, mental health, and safety."

His comments follow Ofqual proposals for some GCSE and A-level exams to be taken digitally from the end of the decade.

Grant wrote: “If GCSE’s move online it will be a catastrophe. Citing ‘preparing for exams’ schools will dump what little remains of books and pens and stuff our poor addicted children even further down the internet at great cost to their education, mental health and safety.”

Some GCSE and A-level exams could be taken digitally from 2030 if new proposals go through ( PA Archive )

In a consultation published last week, Ofqual asked for views on allowing each of the four exam boards to put forward two new specifications with some components assessed digitally.

Ofqual specifies that on-screen exams could be either online or offline, and an internet connection would not necessarily be required.

Exam boards will not be able to put forward on-screen exams in subjects taken by more than 100,000 pupils in a year, which includes many of the main GCSE subjects, as well as A-level maths.

Father-of-five Grant had previously supported campaigning against screens in schools, saying “that is the last” thing children need.

A spokesperson for Ofqual said: “Everyone is welcome to take part in our consultation on on-screen assessment which can be found on our website.

“Any introduction of on-screen exams must be carefully managed to protect all students’ interests, and these proposals set out a controlled approach with rigorous safeguards.”