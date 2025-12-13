Two people killed in house fire after ‘explosion in garden’
Emergency services called to property in south Wales on Friday evening
Two people have been killed in a house fire following reports of an explosion in the garden.
Emergency services were called to the property in Heol Fawr, Nelson, Caerphilly, south Wales, at 6.10pm on Friday.
Gwent Police confirmed that two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and their family have been informed.
The road was closed and diversions were in place, with motorists advised to travel via alternative routes.
Local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.
Pictures from the scene show the police cordon remained in place on Saturday morning. The home inside the cordon appeared damaged, with windows smashed and smoke damage seen.
A local pub, the Tylers Arms Nelson, released a statement on social media saying it has been forced to shut while police investigate nearby.
In a statement issued on Friday evening, Gwent Police said: “Officers and firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of a fire at a property in Heol Fawr, Nelson.
“This follows reports of an explosion at around 6.10pm in the garden of the property.
“Two people have sadly been pronounced dead at the scene and their family has been informed.
“The incident is ongoing and the road is currently closed.
“Diversions are in place to ensure your safety. Please find an alternative route for your journey.
“If you live locally, please ensure all doors and windows are closed.”
