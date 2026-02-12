Cost of staycations could rise due to potential ‘holiday tax’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British holidaymakers could see the cost of a two-week break in England rise by £100 or more if the government proceeds with plans to allow a new ‘holiday tax’, leading figures in the hospitality and leisure sectors have warned.

Around 200 bosses from major UK accommodation firms, including Butlin’s, Hilton, and Travelodge, have collectively written to the Chancellor, stating that "holidays are for relaxing, not taxing".

They cautioned that such a levy would severely impact families, jeopardise employment, and divert vital funds away from local communities.

Coordinated by the trade body UKHospitality, the letter urges ministers to abandon proposals for a visitor levy in England.

Rachel Reeves had confirmed in last year’s autumn budget that English regional mayors would be granted powers to introduce these visitor levies on overnight stays in hotels, Airbnbs, and other holiday lets.

The plans, which mirror similar devolved moves in Scotland and Wales, are designed to give local mayors more funds to invest in local infrastructure and transport.

Mayors in London and Liverpool are already among those to have welcomed the plans, and indicate they will introduce levies.

In the letter, the industry bosses said: “This ‘Holiday Tax’ will hit families hardest, puts jobs at risk, drain money from local businesses and communities and undermine the Government’s growth agenda.

“For millions of hardworking families, a UK holiday is their chance to switch off and spend quality time together.

A letter from UKHospitality urges ministers to abandon proposals for a visitor levy in England ( Alamy/PA )

“For many, this tax will make their holiday unaffordable, meaning families will shorten trips, forgo a break altogether, reduce their spending with pubs, restaurants, events, leisure activities and local attractions, or travel overseas – spending their money and creating jobs elsewhere.”

It comes as hotels and other hospitality operators have also warned over the impact of upcoming increases to their business rates payments.

Pubs received additional support from the Chancellor earlier this month to reduce their bills by 15 per cent from April, but other firms in the UK’s hospitality sector have said they are still facing significant pressure and urged for further support.

The fresh letter said: “The UK’s hospitality sector is already under pressure, with rising business rates, energy costs, tax bills and employment costs.

“It already contributes billions of pounds in tax, through business rates, employment taxes and VAT, which at 20 per cent is double the rate of competitors in France, Italy, Spain or Portugal.

“Do not turn the Great British break into a luxury. Scrap the holiday tax and back the families, workers and the businesses who make England worth visiting.”

A Government spokesman said: “Tourists travel from near and far to visit England’s brilliant cities and regions.

“We’re giving our mayors powers to harness this and put more money into local priorities, so they can keep driving growth and investment in the economy, supporting thriving communities.

“We expect any new charges to be modest and in line with other countries, and it is for mayors to consider the right level for their area.”