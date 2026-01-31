How new alcohol duty increase is set to affect drink prices in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drinkers across the UK are set to face higher prices for wine and spirits as a significant increase in alcohol duty comes into effect this Sunday, 1 February.

Industry leaders warn that businesses "have no choice but to increase prices" to remain viable amid mounting financial pressures.

The tax levied on alcoholic beverages will rise by 3.66 per cent, in line with the Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation, a measure confirmed in November’s autumn budget.

While the duty is directly imposed on producers, industry chiefs anticipate a "trickle down" effect, with consumers ultimately bearing the brunt of these additional costs.

Official figures illustrate the impact: the duty on a typical 37.5 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV) bottle of gin will climb by 38p to £8.98, inclusive of VAT.

Similarly, a 40 per cent ABV bottle of Scotch whisky will see its duty increase by 39p, reaching £9.51. A 14.5 per cent red wine will incur an additional 14p in duty.

The Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) highlighted that the duty on a 14.5 per cent red wine has now surged by £1.10 per bottle since the new alcohol duty regime was introduced in August 2023.

In response, the UK Spirits Alliance, representing hundreds of distillers, has urged the Chancellor to use an upcoming duty review to foster growth, address "spirits discrimination," and establish a long-term strategy for the sector.

The duty structure, partly linked to drink strength, saw an overhaul in 2023, resulting in beer below 3.5 per cent ABV paying significantly less tax.

This has prompted some beer brands, such as Foster’s, to reduce their strength to 3.4 per cent in recent months to mitigate duty costs.

However, the latest increase will affect beer sold in both pubs and supermarkets, marking the first time pubs have been impacted since 2017.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, stated: "These changes unfortunately increase the likelihood of further price rises, which no brewer or publican would want to inflict on their customers.

“For brewers, who already pay some of the highest rates of beer duty in Europe, this increase will add further strain to their already razor-thin profit margins and risk one of the UK’s world-renowned industries producing the greatest beers in the world."

Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, criticised the government’s approach: "Despite the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) at last acknowledging higher prices lead to a decline in receipts, the Government fails to recognise that its own policy is benefiting no-one.

“For the nation’s wine and spirit sector the complexities of price changes, especially for wine which is now taxed by strength, mean more red tape headaches ahead.

“Add to this all the other costs – including NI (national insurance) contributions, business rates and waste packaging taxes – and businesses have no choice but to increase prices in order to keep afloat, which unfortunately means consumers are going to take the hit once again."

Braden Saunders, spokesperson for the UK Spirits Alliance and co-founder of Doghouse Distillery, Battersea, remarked on the timing: "The timing couldn’t be more ironic. Just as dry January draws to a close and people contemplate their first hard-earned drink, they’re met with higher prices at the bar.

“The spirits industry has been treated as a cash cow by consecutive governments, and the sector is on its knees."

Allen Simpson, chief executive of UKHospitality, echoed these concerns: "Hospitality businesses are facing price pressures at every turn and our sector’s cost burden is growing at an unsustainable rate.

“Increases to alcohol duty, while not paid directly by operators, is another pressure, if it is passed on to businesses through higher drinks prices. We strongly urge suppliers to show restraint in doing so, recognising the economic pressure the sector is under."

A Treasury spokesman defended the policy, stating: "For too long the economy hasn’t worked for working people, and cost-of-living pressures still bear down. That’s why we are determined to help bring costs down for everyone.

“It’s why we’re taking £150 off energy bills, increasing the National Living Wage, ending the two-child limit, rolling out free breakfast clubs for all primary school children, and freezing fuel duty, rail fares and prescription fees.

“We need to rebuild the public services we all rely on. We’ve put record funding into our schools and NHS to give every child the best start in life and bring down waiting lists.

“Alcohol duty plays an important role in ensuring public finances remain fair and strong and funds the public services people rely on every day."