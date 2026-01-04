Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A convicted murderer remains at large after escaping from prison on New Year’s Day.

Matthew Armstrong, 35, is still on the run, police said, as is 40-year-old Daniel Washbourne.

Another inmate, Aaron Thomas, 39, is back in custody after his arrest in Bristol on Saturday.

He will appear before magistrates in the city on Monday charged with escaping lawful custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.

open image in gallery Matthew Armstrong was convicted of murder in 2009

Thomas and two others are believed to have left HMP Leyhill, South Gloucestershire, between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday.

Detectives are still searching for Armstrong and Washbourne.

Armstrong was convicted in 2009 of murdering someone during a robbery in Warwickshire, while Washbourne has previous convictions for offences of violence against a person and false imprisonment, police said.

The force has released footage of the two men walking through a building with their hands in their pockets.

In an appeal to the public for information, the force said on Saturday evening: “The pair are not originally from Avon and Somerset and have links to various parts of the country.”

open image in gallery Daniel Washbourne has previous convictions for offences of violence against a person and false imprisonment ( Avon and Somerset Police/PA )

Armstrong is described as a white male about five feet and nine inches tall, with ginger hair and scars on his forehead.

“He was last seen wearing a burgundy/orange coat, grey cap, grey tracksuit suit bottoms with blue on the side, and black boots,” police said, adding he has “known links to Warwickshire”.

Washbourne was described as a white male about five feet and six inches tall, with brown hair and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a cream fleece, blue tracksuit bottoms, blue hat and black trainers and has known links to Herefordshire, police said.

HMP Leyhill reported the absconders on Thursday evening and officers attended the location at about 9.45pm to begin their investigation.

“Urgent actions have already been completed, including circulating the men as wanted via national police systems,” Avon and Somerset Constabulary said previously.

“Intelligence work to trace the men’s movements is ongoing.”

Members of the public who believe they have recognised either of the men have been urged not to approach them.

They have been asked to call 999 instead, quoting the reference number 5226000700.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Absconding is a serious criminal offence, and any prisoner who commits this crime could face longer behind bars.”