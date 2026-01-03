For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A convicted murderer is one of two inmates who remain at large after absconding from a prison on New Year’s Day, police have said.

Matthew Armstrong, 35, was convicted in 2009 of a murder that occurred during a robbery in Warwickshire, police said.

He and Daniel Washbourne, 40, who has previous convictions for offences of violence against a person and false imprisonment, are believed to have left HMP Leyhill, in South Gloucestershire, between 5pm and 8pm on Thursday.

Police explained they are not from the local area, and have links to various parts of the country.

Avon and Somerset Police appealed to the public for information after a third inmate suspected of absconding at the same time was arrested in Bristol earlier on Saturday.

open image in gallery CCTV image of Matthew Armstrong ( Avon and Somerset Police/PA Wire )

“Two prisoners have absconded from HMP Leyhill and we want to hear from anyone who has information around their whereabouts,” police said.

“The pair are not originally from Avon and Somerset and have links to various parts of the country.”

Armstrong is described as a white male about five feet and nine inches tall, with ginger hair and scars on his forehead.

“He was last seen wearing a burgundy/orange coat, grey cap, grey tracksuit suit bottoms with blue on the side, and black boots,” police added. He is also thought to know “links to Warwickshire”.

Washbourne was described as a white male about five feet and six inches tall, with brown hair and clean shaven.

open image in gallery CCTV image of Daniel Washbourne ( Avon and Somerset Police/PA Wire )

He was last seen wearing a cream fleece, blue tracksuit bottoms, blue hat and black trainers and has known links to Herefordshire, police said.

The absconders were reported by HMP Leyhill on Thursday evening and police attended the location at about 9.45pm to begin their investigation.

CCTV footage has been released showing the men were wearing on New Year’s Day.

“Urgent actions have already been completed, including circulating the men as wanted via national police systems,” Avon and Somerset Constabulary said.

“Intelligence work to trace the men’s movements is ongoing.

“Address checks have been made out-of-force too and proved negative so far.”

Police have urged members of the public to not approach the men if they recognise either of them, instead they have been asked to call 999, quoting the reference number 5226000700.