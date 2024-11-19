✕ Close Princess of Wales joins King at major Remembrance event

Two masked thieves smashed into the Windsor Castle estate and stole farm vehicles while the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children slept in their home nearby.

The raiders scaled a 6ft fence at night and used a stolen truck to break through a gate on the royal grounds before stealing a pick-up truck and quad bike, the police said.

William and Kate are understood to have been sleeping at Adelaide Cottage with their children George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six, at the time of the incident last month.

The wrecked gate is minutes away from the cottage and the family are regularly seen using it as it is the nearest exit to their home.

King Charles was in Scotland during the raid and it is believed that the Queen was at a spa in India before the couple’s tour of Australia and Samoa.

Thames Valley Police said: “At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.

“Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”