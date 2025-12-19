Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation is rebranding to Archewell Philanthropies, marking its fifth anniversary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle established the charity in 2020, following their departure from royal duties and relocation to Los Angeles. It operates under the mission statement: "Show up, do good".

This year, the foundation has championed safer digital spaces and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) development.

It has also provided funding to support children in conflict zones such as Gaza and Ukraine.

The name Archewell combines "arche" – an ancient Greek term for "source of action" – with "well", signifying "a plentiful source or supply, a place we go to dig deep".

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said: “This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good.”

open image in gallery Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside the Archewell team, joined Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) to prepare and package meals for community members experiencing food insecurity ( Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation )

Archewell Foundation has previously donated large sums of money to various causes.

The charity donated $500,000 (£369,000) to projects supporting injured children from Gaza and Ukraine, with the money being used to help the World Health Organisation with medical evacuations, and also to fund work developing prosthetics for youngsters seriously hurt in the conflicts.

The three Archewell grants included $200,000 (£145,600) for the WHO to support medical evacuations from Gaza to Jordan, $150,000 (£111,700) for the Save the Children charity to provide ongoing humanitarian support in Gaza, and $150,000 (£111,700) for the Centre of Blast Injury Studies to help its efforts to develop prostheses for injured children, particularly those children injured from the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

open image in gallery Harry and Meghan set up the Archwell Foundation, which follows the mission statement ‘Show up, do good’ after stepping down from their royal duties and moving to Los Angeles in 2020 ( Archewell Foundation )

In May 2024, the charity was listed as “delinquent” and a delinquency notice letter was sent on 3 May to the foundation for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”, but the status of Archewell Foundation had been changed to “current” days later.

The letter had warned that an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds” and “its registration may be suspended or revoked by the registry”.

A statement from California’s Department of Justice later said the Archewell Foundation is “current and in good standing”.