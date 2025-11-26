Harry and Meghan serve food to the hungry in Los Angeles ahead of Thanksgiving

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lent their support to a Los Angeles kitchen providing vital meals to those in need, donning caps and aprons ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

A series of photographs, shared on Meghan’s Instagram stories, captured the couple smiling as they prepared meals at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA).

This community-run non-profit is dedicated to preparing and distributing meals for individuals experiencing hardship across the city.

Meghan was pictured in a white cap and a black apron, prominently featuring the blue logo of their Archewell Foundation.

Meanwhile, Harry, with his sleeves rolled up, wore an apron bearing the OBKL logo and a black cap.

One particularly heartwarming image shows the Duchess holding the hand of a child, smiling towards Harry as he carefully dishes peppers into a meal box.

Meghan captioned the images “show up, do good”, which is the Archewell Foundation’s mission.

A series of photographs captured the couple smiling as they prepared meals at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA) ( Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation )

A post on the Archewell Foundation website following the visit said it “remains committed to putting compassion into action – serving and uplifting communities locally and globally”.

“As we head into the holiday season, we celebrate those working every day to ensure that no one is left behind, and where the needs of our neighbours are met,” the statement read.

According to the website, members of the Archewell team joined Harry and Meghan for the session where meals were distributed to community-based organisations including Los Angeles Mercy Housing, the Pico Union Project and Path.

The couple made emergency donations to support communities affected by what the foundation called the “growing hunger crisis” earlier this month during the longest US government shutdown in history.

Harry and Meghan previously listed six partners receiving emergency donations through the Archewell Foundation, including one that transfers money to families hit hardest by cuts to a federal food assistance programme.

The Sussexes have donated to OBKLA previously. The charity’s kitchen is said to provide more than 20,000 meals to the local community each month with the help of volunteers.