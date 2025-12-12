Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

St Patrick’s Day celebrations could face disruption as striking workers at a Guinness packaging plant warn of potential supply shortages.

Unite union members at the Diageo facility in Belfast began an eight-day walkout on Friday, vowing further action if their pay dispute remains unresolved.

On Friday morning, workers formed a picket line outside the plant that packages and cans the popular non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0 product.

The strike was initially postponed last Friday after Diageo presented a revised pay offer, but this was rejected by union members, leading to the walkout's reinstatement.

While Diageo has insisted there will be no disruption to supply over the Christmas period, with much of the Guinness earmarked for the festive season already distributed, workers said another key date in the calendar, St Patrick’s Day in March, could be hit if a resolution is not found.

The workers are calling for pay parity with staff at Diageo’s packaging site in Runcorn, Cheshire.

Michael Keenan, regional officer with Unite, said the workers were seeking equal treatment.

Unite members who work at Diageo's Guinness 0.0 packaging plant in east Belfast form pickets at the entrance to the road leading to the facility

“These people haven’t been paid a pay raise since 2023,” he said.

“The management have offered an inadequate pay raise.

“They (the workers) are looking for pay parity between themselves and their sister site in Runcorn, who are being paid up to 30% more for exactly the same job, so they’re just looking to be treated equally.

“It’s the same company and this is a hugely profitable site.”

Mr Keenan added: “There will be some consequences for Christmas, but the main consequences will be after Christmas, because at this time of the year they actually do the packaging for St Patrick’s Day.

“A lot of that is exported to the States, obviously for St Patrick’s Day, so that will have a major impact.”

Billy McFarlane, union representative at the site, said his colleagues were “very unhappy”.

“We’ve been in these negotiations now with the business for the last 16 months, there’s been plenty of negotiating back and forward,” he said.

“In that timeframe we haven’t had a pay raise from 2023, so this negotiation is for 2024/2025 and the members just aren’t happy with the offer that the business has presented to them and the offers throughout that negotiations that have been presented to them.

“They’re here to try and gain pay parity with our sister site in Runcorn, they’re being paid quite a chunk more than what we are for doing the same work.”

Mr McFarlane said he hoped the company would return with an improved offer.

He said workers were prepared for the long haul if the dispute was not sorted.

“We’d always be hopeful that the company is going to come back to us with a much-improved offer, which we could present to members to see if it meets their expectations.

“But if it (strike action) is going to run its course, it will run its course until the business decides to step in with something that’s accepted by these people that are out here today.”

Diageo has implemented contingency measures to manage the impact of the strike.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We respect the right of employees to take industrial action.

“We remain open to constructive dialogue with union representatives to reach a resolution that supports the packaging site’s long-term competitiveness and the interests of our people.

“To reiterate, there will be no disruption to the supply of Guinness or Guinness 0.0 over the Christmas period as a result of this strike action.”