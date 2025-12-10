Fears grow over Christmas supply of Guinness 0.0 with staff set to strike over pay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guinness 0.0 drinkers could see a shortage of the popular beverage on supermarket shelves over Christmas.

It comes as workers at the drink’s packaging plant in Belfast prepare for strike action.

Members of the Unite union have rejected what they deem an "inadequate" pay offer from the drinks giant.

Approximately 90 employees, responsible for canning and packaging the non-alcoholic stout, will stage an eight-day walkout starting on Friday, December 12.

However, Diageo insists there will be no disruption to supply.

Unite says the strike will impact the supply of Guinness 0.0 as workers seek to close a pay gap with those employed at Diageo’s site in Runcorn, Cheshire.

However, the Guinness manufacturer, which reported an annual net profit of 2.5 billion dollars (£1.87 billion) earlier this year, said there would be no supply constraints over the Christmas period.

open image in gallery Diageo insists there will be no disruption to supply. ( REUTERS/Hollie Adams )

A Diageo spokesperson said: “While we are disappointed by the outcome of the vote on what we believe was a more than fair and reasonable offer, we remain committed to constructive dialogue with the union and its representatives to reach a resolution that supports the long-term competitiveness of the packaging site and the interests of our people.

“We respect the right of employees to take industrial action.

“To reiterate – there will be no disruption to the supply of Guinness or Guinness 0.0 over the Christmas period.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Diageo is one of the largest and most profitable drinks companies in the world.

“It can afford to level up its workers’ pay but has chosen to put profits before people.

“Now it will see empty shelves as our members take to the picket line and shut down their factories.

“It needs to recognise the determination of this workforce to win fair pay and make a fair pay offer.”