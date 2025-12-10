Fears grow over Christmas supply of Guinness 0.0 with staff set to strike over pay
Employees at the drink’s Belfast packaging plant will stage an eight-day walkout starting on Friday, December 12
Guinness 0.0 drinkers could see a shortage of the popular beverage on supermarket shelves over Christmas.
It comes as workers at the drink’s packaging plant in Belfast prepare for strike action.
Members of the Unite union have rejected what they deem an "inadequate" pay offer from the drinks giant.
Approximately 90 employees, responsible for canning and packaging the non-alcoholic stout, will stage an eight-day walkout starting on Friday, December 12.
However, Diageo insists there will be no disruption to supply.
Unite says the strike will impact the supply of Guinness 0.0 as workers seek to close a pay gap with those employed at Diageo’s site in Runcorn, Cheshire.
However, the Guinness manufacturer, which reported an annual net profit of 2.5 billion dollars (£1.87 billion) earlier this year, said there would be no supply constraints over the Christmas period.
A Diageo spokesperson said: “While we are disappointed by the outcome of the vote on what we believe was a more than fair and reasonable offer, we remain committed to constructive dialogue with the union and its representatives to reach a resolution that supports the long-term competitiveness of the packaging site and the interests of our people.
“We respect the right of employees to take industrial action.
“To reiterate – there will be no disruption to the supply of Guinness or Guinness 0.0 over the Christmas period.”
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Diageo is one of the largest and most profitable drinks companies in the world.
“It can afford to level up its workers’ pay but has chosen to put profits before people.
“Now it will see empty shelves as our members take to the picket line and shut down their factories.
“It needs to recognise the determination of this workforce to win fair pay and make a fair pay offer.”