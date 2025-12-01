All Birmingham bin collections suspended as agency workers walk out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All bin collections across Birmingham have been suspended after agency staff, initially brought in to maintain services during an ongoing bin strike, staged their own walkout.

The protests, including one with about 200 pickets at the Smithfield depot near the city centre, come amid disputed claims of bullying and harassment.

Speaking at one of the demonstrations, Unite national lead officer Onay Kasab said that around 40 agency workers had joined the action due to health and safety and other concerns.

Mr Kasab also claimed that video evidence of a “blacklisting threat” had been supplied to the council.

“What we have got is the dispute actually escalating – more and more people joining the strike,” he said.

Birmingham City Council has since described the bullying allegations as “unfounded”, saying that an investigation found no evidence of “blacklisting”.

open image in gallery The Pershore Street picket line as Birmingham refuse workers stage a strike ( PA )

Mr Kasab described agency staff joining regular workers on strike as an unprecedented move.

“There are disputes where sometimes in small numbers people join the strike as it goes on – what you don’t have is agency workers who have been brought in to break the strike actually balloting and voting and coming out on strike themselves as well,” he said.

“And that tells you so much about how Birmingham City Council have mishandled this dispute.

“We need negotiations. None of us want to see this dispute escalated. None of us want to see a single day’s further strike action.

“There is an end here. There is a resolution here. All we need is negotiations. It can be resolved, that’s the frustrating thing, but equally, we are going to stand by our members for as long as it takes until we get a resolution.”

open image in gallery Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana joined the picket line, calling the council’s actions an ‘attack’ on those keeping the city clean ( PA )

Asked if the striking bin workers’ resolve was as strong as it was when the all-out action began in March, Mr Kasab replied: “The resolve of the trade union is even stronger – the fact that the agency workers have joined means that the dispute has gone on from strength to strength.

“Our union, from the general secretary down, will support our members until the end.”

Your Party MP Zarah Sultana was among those present at the Smithfield depot picket line to support the strikers.

“I am here as a proud member of Unite the Union, I am here as the MP for Coventry South, bringing solidarity from Coventry,” she said.

“I was proud to stand on the picket line with Coventry workers when they were on strike and I am proud to be with you this morning – this is an attack on the workers that keep this city clean, that keep this city running.

“No one will ever accept an £8,000 pay cut in a cost of living crisis.”

open image in gallery Bin collections were suspended on Monday due to the protests ( PA )

Unite said the agency workers had voted in favour of strike action “over bullying, harassment and the threat of blacklisting at the council’s refuse department two weeks ago”.

In a statement issued on social media on Monday, Birmingham City Council said: “Due to expected mass pickets and protests across our waste depots, we have taken the decision to suspend collections today.

“We apologise for the inconvenience. Collections will resume tomorrow.

“We aim to complete all collections by Sunday.”

The local authority has previously said it understands that a small number of agency staff are in a separate dispute with the Job & Talent agency, which has a contract to support the council’s waste operations.

The council said agency staff have played a crucial role in delivering a consistent waste service.

open image in gallery Job & Talent agency bin workers during a protest organised by Unite the Union ( PA )

“While we are disappointed the dispute has not been resolved as Unite has rejected all our offers, we are continuing to make regular waste collections and our contingency plan is working,” it said in a statement.

“We have been collecting an average of approximately 1,330 tonnes of kerbside waste every day, more than we did prior to industrial action, and over the last six months, we have collected over 100,000 tonnes of kerbside waste.

“The city council has contingency plans and will continue to look to maintain residents with a minimum of one collection a week.

“Meanwhile, we continue to move forward with the service improvements that are long overdue and that our residents need.”

In response to the claims of so-called blacklisting, the council said it “does not condone any actions which are contrary to legislation and good employment practice” and added that a full investigation was immediately initiated.

“This has now concluded and has found that no blacklisting has taken place,” the statement added.