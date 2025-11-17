Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Agency staff covering for Birmingham bin strikers vote for strike of their own

Agency staff will now join directly employed Birmingham City Council workers on official picket lines from December 1

Stephanie Wareham
Monday 17 November 2025 10:39 EST
'Rats the size of my arm': Birmingham residents describe bin strike chaos

Birmingham's ongoing bin strikes could persist beyond next May's local elections, Unite the union has warned, following an "overwhelming" vote by workers to prolong their industrial action.

The dispute is set to escalate further as agency staff, employed by Job & Talent on the refuse contract, will now join directly employed Birmingham City Council workers on official picket lines from December 1.

This development, announced by Unite on Monday, signals an expansion of the industrial action.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a real escalation in the dispute with agency workers now joining picket lines due to the terrible way they have been treated by Job & Talent and Birmingham Council.

“Birmingham Council is spending a fortune it doesn’t have on a dispute that could easily be resolved by agreeing a fair deal for workers.

Unite claimed a growing number of agency staff are refusing to cross the picket lines of striking bin workers because of “unsustainable” workloads
Unite claimed a growing number of agency staff are refusing to cross the picket lines of striking bin workers because of “unsustainable” workloads (PA Wire)

“Unite does what it says on the trade union tin – we are totally committed to fighting for the jobs, pay and conditions of all its members.

“Agency and directly employed workers alike in Birmingham Council’s refuse service have the union’s complete and utter support.”

Hundreds of members of Unite in Birmingham have been on an all-out strike since March in a dispute over pay and jobs.

Unite claimed a growing number of agency staff are refusing to cross the picket lines of striking bin workers because of “unsustainable” workloads.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in