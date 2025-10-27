Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Agency refuse workers in Birmingham who were brought in to cover for a long-running strike are to vote for their own strike action.

The threat of industrial action by agency staff hired to cover for those striking comes amid claims of bullying and harassment.

Unite claimed a growing number of agency staff are refusing to cross the picket lines of striking bin workers in Birmingham due to “unsustainable” workloads and a bullying workplace culture at the council’s refuse department.

Hundreds of members of Unite in Birmingham have been on all-out strike since March in a dispute over pay and jobs.

Now, potential action from agency workers makes a settlement for the row even further away.

Hundreds of members of Unite in Birmingham have been on all-out strike since March ( PA Archive )

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Birmingham bin dispute just keeps getting worse because of the complete and utter mismanagement and vindictive behaviour of the council.

“Government ministers and Birmingham councillors need to step in and ensure a fair deal for all Birmingham bin workers, which is the only way strikes will come to an end.”

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “The council does not condone any actions which are contrary to legislation and good employment practice. Blacklisting will not be tolerated.

“A full investigation was immediately initiated. This has now concluded and has found that no blacklisting has taken place.”

The council added: “While we are disappointed the dispute has not been resolved as Unite has rejected all our offers, we are continuing to make regular waste collections as we prepare to implement the new and improved service.

“This is a service that has not been good enough for too long so it needs to be transformed to one that citizens of Birmingham deserve – we cannot delay this any longer.

“Although the industrial action continues, our contingency plan is working and we are collecting household waste as scheduled.”