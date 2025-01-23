Greggs issues recall of supermarket steak bakes due to possible health risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greggs have recalled one of its most popular items from shelves after a packaging error.

The popular high street bakery chain has warned that some of its packs of steak bakes contain sausage, bean and cheese melts, which were incorrectly labelled as Steak Bakes. This means that some sulphites are not declared on the label.

The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites”

This recall specifically applies to packs of two frozen steak bakes which are sold exclusively at the supermarket chain Iceland, with the best before date of 15 May 2025. No other products, date codes or batches are believed to have been affected.

Customers who have recently bought the product have been advised not to consume it, but return it to their nearest Iceland store for a full refund instead.

Sulphites can be naturally found in some foods, but are also used in the production of some foods to make them last longer and preserve their colour and flavour. They can trigger stomach issues or problems with airways for people with sensitivities.

Sulphites work as food preservatives by releasing sulphur dioxide. This is an irritant gas which can cause the airway to become irritated and constricted for those who are sensitive to sulphites.

The gas is released when sulphite containing foods interact with stomach acid, which can trigger stomach issues, but the gas can back up into the airway which causes symptoms.

The incidence of sulphite sensitivity in the general population is thought to affect less than two per cent, but this rises between five and 13 per cent in those who suffer from asthma, according to Allergy UK.

Those who have asthma may have mild reactions to sulphites, although there are a small number of reports of serious allergic reactions to sulphites, such as anaphylaxis.