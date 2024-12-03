Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An alleged remark made by Gregg Wallace to Melanie Sykes forced her to quit television “once and for all”, it has emerged, as the row enters its sixth day.

The TV presenter made it to the semi-final of Celebrity MasterChef in 2021, after which she made an informal complaint about Wallace. In her autobiography, Illuminated, Ms Sykes revealed she witnessed “unprofessional behaviour on set” which was “jaw-dropping”.

When Wallace, 60, told her that MasterChef would help further her career, Ms Sykes decided she was “done” working in TV.

“I didn’t know what to say, so I smiled and said ‘Yes,’ but I was really thinking, ‘Yes, you have finally helped me decide to end my television career once and for all,’” Sykes wrote, adding: “I was done.”

Ms Sykes is one of numerous stars to have appeared on Celebrity MasterChef who have accused the host of alleged inappropriate remarks while episodes were being filmed.

open image in gallery Melanie Sykes is one of numerous women to criticise Gregg Wallace’s behaviour ( BBC / YouTube )

13 people came forward with historical allegations about Wallace’s behaviour over a 17-year period, and some high-profile figures have revealed their experiences with Wallace in recent days.

The criticism ramped up on Wallace after he published a video on Instagram claiming the complaints were coming from a “handful of middle-class women of a certain age”, a comment which attracted widespread criticism, including from Downing Street. Wallace apologised on Monday, saying he made the comments while feeling “under siege”.

On Tuesday, the BBC announced it had axed its MasterChef Christmas specials amid the investigations into Wallace’s alleged sexually inappropriate comments. The two specials were set to air on BBC One later this month, with the broadcaster initially insisting all recorded episodes of the show would go ahead as planned.

The u-turn came as allegations of inappropriate comments continued on Tuesday. Former MasterChef contestant Jackie Kearney told Sky News that Wallace made innuendos “constantly” and in earshot of crew members - and that one sexually inappropriate comment left her in tears.

MasterChef: The Professionals, which is currently being aired, will go ahead as planned.

“As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them.”

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace is under investigation (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )

Labour grandee Baroness Harriet Harman said she does not “think the BBC should be airing” the show. She told LBC : “It is not the job of presenters to trash a whole load of viewers who hitherto have enjoyed watching the programme. But I, for one, am not going to be watching it.”

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off, one of the Christmas specials hosted by Wallace and John Torode, was to see celebrities competing for the glittery Golden Whisk Trophy.

Emmerdale actor Amy Walsh, comedian Shazia Mirza, reality star Luca Bish, and The Wanted singer Max George, who all appeared on Celebrity MasterChef last year, were among those set to feature.

The other special, Strictly Festive Extravaganza, was a Strictly Come Dancing-themed special which involved appearances from professional dancers Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse was billed as a mystery guest on the show, with the dancers tasked with creating a two-course menu that would impress the judges.

The BBC said of the allegations against Wallace: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”