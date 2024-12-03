Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gregg Wallace made an alleged remark to Melanie Sykes on Celebrity MasterChef that forced her to quit television “once and for all”.

The TV presenter appeared on the cookery competition in 2021, making it to the semi-final. However, Sykes ended up making an informal complaint about Wallace, who has “stepped away” from the show over allegations of inappropriate comments.

Since news broke of the scandal, several stars to have appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, including former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark and Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, have hit out at the host for alleged remarks they heard when they were filming episodes – and Katy Brand addressed being subjected to a “crass” comment made by the former host.

Sykes spoke out against Wallace in her autobiography Illuminated, which was published in 2023 – one year before the investigation into Wallace was announced last month.

In the book, Sykes claimed that Wallace immediately asked her as she walked onto set whether models eat, which she deemed “unprofessional”.

The TV personality, who once hosted a daytime show with Des O’Connor, said the remark stemmed from “ignorance and disrespect with an extra helping of arrogance”.

Sykes wrote in her book: ‘‘The MasterChef experience continued to be an eye-opener and some unprofessional behaviour on set was jaw-dropping.”

But it was a conversation with Wallace, at the end of filming, that made her decide to quit the TV industry “once and for all”.

open image in gallery Melanie Sykes says Gregg Wallace encoutner forced her decision to quit TV ( Getty Images for eONE )

Writing in Illuminated, Wallace told Sykes, who has been on screens since the 1990s, that appearing on Celebrity MasterChef would help her career.

“I didn’t know what to say, so I smiled and said ‘Yes,’ but I was really thinking, ‘Yes, you have finally helped me decide to end my television career once and for all,’” Sykes wrote, adding: “I was done.”

After finishing her filming commitments with series Shop Well for Less, Sykes made good on her vow and relocated to Lancashire.

In a YouTube clip shared on Monday (1 December), Sykes said that she “didn’t really like” Wallace “being around” and suggested he had bad “energy”.

She also criticised the TV industry for failing to stamp out poor behaviour by high-profile stars.

“I know that people think, ‘Oh well, you know we can’t get rid of him really because it’s such a successful show’, and it’s sort of fear about changing the format in case viewers don’t watch,” she said.

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace has ‘stepped aside’ as host of ‘MasterChef’ ( BBC )

Sykes revealed that she “complained” about Wallace, adding: “I said I didn’t want to make a formal complaint because, honestly, I’d spend my whole time in litigation if I did that, and I think that’s one of the reasons why people don’t go for it.

The BBC said of the allegations against Wallace: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them. We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”