Gregg Wallace dropped his towel in front of me during meetings, ghostwriter claims

The ghostwriter of Gregg Wallace’s 2012 autobiography has claimed he sexually harassed her when she was working on the book.

Shannon Kyle, who wrote Wallace’s memoir Life On A Plate, has detailed a string of incidents that allegedly occurred during the time they worked together.

The writer, 35 at the time, claims Wallace touched her bottom during a television appearance and frequently rubbed her thigh whenever he changed gears in his car.

The most disturbing incident, she said, occurred when Wallace answered his front door wearing only a towel, which he then dropped in front of her as she entered his home to work on the book.

“I felt quite vulnerable because I’m on my own in a flat with a man. He’s naked,” Kyle told BBC Newsnight. She added that she had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before beginning the project.

open image in gallery Shannon Kyle, who wrote Wallace’s memoir Life On A Plate, has detailed a string of incidents that allegedly occured during the time they worked together. ( BBC )

“I was worried about losing the job... because I’d given up all the work for this job. So I thought to myself... I’m just going to try and navigate this, [I’ll] just try and push on through,” she said. “It was just really revolting.”

A statement from Wallace’s lawyers to BBC News said: “Our client has denied that he has engaged in any such behaviour, and he specifically denies any sexual misconduct with Ms Kyle.”

Growing allegations

Kyle’s claims are the latest in a string of accusations made against Wallace since he stepped away from his role on MasterChef last Thursday, after almost 20 years on screen.

The production company behind the show, Banijay UK, launched an investigation into claims from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

Initially, the BBC resisted calls to remove Wallace from its programming. However, on Tuesday, it confirmed that two Christmas specials of MasterChef featuring Wallace would be pulled. The current series of MasterChef: The Professionals will continue as scheduled.

Controversial response

Wallace faced further criticism over the weekend following comments that appeared to blame the allegations on “middle-class women of a certain age.”

His remarks prompted widespread backlash, including from Downing Street, which condemned them as “inappropriate and misogynistic.” Wallace later apologised, saying he would “take some time out.”

open image in gallery Gregg Wallace faces a number of accusatiosn (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

A BBC spokesperson reiterated that the corporation takes such matters “seriously” and that “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.”

However, they added that it would be “inappropriate” to comment while Banijay’s external review is ongoing.

Pressure is mounting for the BBC to launch its own investigation amid reports that the broadcaster was made aware of Wallace’s alleged behaviour years before his departure from MasterChef.

open image in gallery John Torode has said he will continue to be part of MasterChef (PA) ( PA Media )

John Torode, Wallace’s long-time MasterChef co-host, addressed the allegations for the first time on Wednesday.

In a statement on Instagram, Torode, who has hosted the show alongside Wallace since 2005, described the reports as “truly upsetting.” He added: “The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant experience is awful to hear.”

Torode, who was best man at Wallace’s wedding in 2016, affirmed his commitment to the programme, stating: “I love being part of MasterChef and will continue to be a part of it.”