Gregg Wallace’s ghostwriter claims he sexually harassed her

A ghostwriter has claimed MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace sexually harassed her while she was working on his 2012 autobiography.

Shannon Kyle alleged he touched her bottom during a television appearance while she was writing Wallace’s memoir Life On A Plate.

In another alleged incident, Ms Kyle alleged Wallace gave her “thigh a rub” every time he changed gears in his sports car, she told BBC Newsnight.

The writer, who was 35 at the time, also claimed Wallace dropped his towel in front of her after she arrived at his home to work on the book.

A statement from Wallace’s lawyers to BBC News said: “Our client has denied that he has engaged in any such behaviour, and he specifically denies any sexual misconduct with Ms Kyle.”

Last week Banijay UK, the production company behind MasterChef, announced Wallace would be stepping away from his role on the cooking show after complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct.

The production company announced an “immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate” and said Wallace was “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”.

The new allegations against Wallace come after John Torode, who has presented MasterChef alongside Wallace since 2005, said he “loves being part of” the programme and “will continue to be a part of it”.

Australian-born Torode said in a statement on Instagram that he found the recent reports “truly upsetting” and the “thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant experience is awful to hear”.

He said: “Since last Friday I have been away filming MasterChef overseas. I love my job, and I love MasterChef. I love being part of it and will continue to be part of it.

“During the last few days, I’ve been trying to make the best cookery programme, so being busy making the show and caring for our contestants has allowed me little time to think about anything else, but that has been hard.”

He added: “But as I hope everyone appreciates there is an investigation underway, which I fully support, so I cannot make any further comment at this stage and I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward.”

It comes after 60-year-old Wallace faced fresh allegations on Tuesday evening, with BBC News reporting that one woman claimed he touched her bottom after an event and another said he pressed his crotch against her while filming a different show.

The outlet previously reported claims against Wallace from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, with many others since sharing their alleged experiences.

The BBC announced two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials had been pulled from its festive schedule after Wallace stepped back from the show amid an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them BBC

The corporation said: “As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

“The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them.”

Celebrity Escape To The Country will air instead of Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off on December 23, while an episode of The Repair Shop will replace MasterChef Meets Strictly Festive Extravaganza on December 30, according to The Sun.

Three episodes of BBC Two’s Inside The Factory, which are repeats, are also coming out of the schedule, but the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals remains on air.

On Monday, Wallace apologised for claiming complaints about his behaviour came from “a handful of middle-class women of a certain age”, adding he will “take some time out”.

It came after his statement sparked a backlash, with Downing Street saying his response to the accusations was “inappropriate and misogynistic”.

A BBC spokesperson previously said the corporation takes any issues raised “seriously” and is clear that “any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated”.

The broadcaster added that it would be “inappropriate” to comment amid the external review by Banijay UK.