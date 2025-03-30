Majority of young adults think social media should be banned for under-16s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two thirds of young adults in the UK believe social media should be banned for under-16s, a survey has found.

The UK Youth Poll survey saw more than 2,000 people aged 16 to 29 questioned about their attitudes and priorities covering topics such as toxic masculinity, democracy, job security and immigration.

Around 67 per cent of respondents believe social media should be banned for under-16s. The same proportion said toxic masculinity is becoming more common, according to the survey carried out by the University of Glasgow’s John Smith Centre (JSC).

It found that young people are “concerned” with the state of democracy in the UK. Those surveyed back democracy over dictatorship by 57 per cent to 27 per cent, but 63 per cent believe it is “in trouble” and nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) said it has become “too divided”.

open image in gallery The research was conducted at the University of Glasgow’s John Smith Centre ( Getty Images )

More than half (51 per cent) believe immigration has changed communities for the better, while nearly 73 per cent said they believe racism is a “significant issue” in the UK.

Meanwhile, more than a third (36 per cent) of respondents said they wanted politicians to be “more open and honest”, and 27 per cent want to see more young people in leadership roles.

Dr Elisabeth Loose, who led the survey, said: “Young people are undoubtedly worried about the future of the UK and they are concerned about the state of democracy.

“As to what young people want from politics, the answer is a more open, honest political culture which provides answers to their basic needs. This is a generation that thinks our politics is too divided and wants politicians to come up with deliverable solutions.”

Issues relating to money and work were named as the main contributors to anxiety and nervousness, young people said. Financial worries (37 per cent), work pressure (23 per cent) and job security or unemployment (20 per cent) were the most commonly cited.

But nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of young people say they are optimistic about their future and nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) describe themselves as “either rather or very happy”.

Dr Loose added: “Our poll makes it clear that young people are positive, they support our democratic inheritance and many want to play a part in it – if only they were given an opportunity to do so.”

James Kanagasooriam, chief research officer at polling company Focaldata, said the results demonstrate that the 16 to 29-year-old age group is “highly heterodox”.

The poll shows that the “old narrative of a monolithic ‘generation war’ pitting young people against all older people is becoming obsolete”, Mr Kanagasooriam said.

“In fact, the differences within the youth generation by class, education, gender, ethnicity and region are often more pronounced than the differences between generations.

“These patterns challenge any simple characterisation of Gen Z – they are largely independent-minded, unexpectedly energised in the conservative flank and more willing to participate in civic life than society often assumes.”

Young men tend to be more right-wing than young women, but most sit in the centre ground, the poll found.

Those in work or with a degree are more optimistic and engaged than those who are long-term unemployed or less well-educated.

The poll was carried out by the JSC in partnership with pollster Focaldata and was sponsored by the Nationwide Building Society. Fieldwork was carried out between 4-12 February, with a total of 2,039 people aged 16-29 being surveyed.