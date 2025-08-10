Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British paramedic has recounted the "heartbreaking" moment he was forced to place two deceased children into body bags shortly after his arrival in Gaza.

Sam Sears, 44, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, described his three-week deployment with frontline charity UK-Med as a "conveyor belt of carnage", dealing with a "steady stream" of patients suffering from blast, shrapnel, and gunshot wounds.

Mr Sears explained that he was immediately thrust into a mass casualty incident upon landing, where two children, aged nine and 11, succumbed to blast injuries.

He stated: "I was tasked with moving the two deceased children out the way to make space for other casualties coming in. I put the children in body bags and zipped them up."

“In the UK, I’ve had to deal with a number of deceased children, but the difference was I’m never involved with putting them in a body bag. It’s normally a very calm, slow situation, allowing parents time to grieve.

“So it was particularly heartbreaking putting a child in a body bag, seeing their face for the last time, then moving them out of the way so we could treat more people.

“Part of me felt guilty that there was no dignity for them because the emergency situation meant it was a case of ‘they are dead, let’s get them out of the way to free the beds’.

“But there was simply no alternative because with such a high volume of casualties, we had to focus on people we might be able to save.”

open image in gallery Sam Sears, a paramedic with East Midlands Ambulance Service, spent three weeks in Gaza ( UK-Med/PA )

Mr Sears, a paramedic with East Midlands Ambulance Service, who has also carried out humanitarian work in other countries, said that Gaza is like the Ukraine conflict or the earthquake in Turkey “times one thousand”.

He told of seeing a boy, aged about eight, who was “lifeless behind the eyes – just numb” after losing his whole family in an explosion.

The paramedic said a 16-year-old boy was left paralysed and needing amputation after suffering blast and shrapnel wounds and that his 18-year-old brother wept when told he would now have to care for him alone.

He also told of seeing more pregnant women and newborn babies suffering severe malnutrition because the mothers lacked the nutrients to breastfeed.

Mr Sears, who returned to the UK on July 31, added: “It might sound weird, but I am keen to return to Gaza. What keeps you going is that you really are making a difference and saving lives.

“That first night, another child came in with shrapnel embedded in their stomach and bleeding internally. I was personally convinced they would die, but we got him to surgery within 20 minutes.

“Next day when I saw them they were recovering well and the prognosis was really good. Gaza’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done but moments like that keep you going. We have saved that child’s life.”

open image in gallery Sam Sears, a paramedic with East Midlands Ambulance Service, who has also carried out humanitarian work in other countries, said that Gaza is like the Ukraine conflict or the earthquake in Turkey “times one thousand”. ( UK-Med/PA )

Some £19 million of funding from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has enabled UK-Med to treat more than 500,000 patients at the two UK Government emergency field hospitals in Gaza.

The conflict in Gaza began when Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between militants and civilians and operates under the Hamas government.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to recognise a Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets a series of conditions towards ending the conflict in Gaza.

The Prime Minister also urged Hamas to disarm, release its remaining Israeli hostages, and accept it will have no part in the future governance of Gaza.

On Saturday, the UK announced another £8.5 million for UN aid to Gaza.

The money, to be delivered through the UN’s Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), is part of a £101 million UK commitment to the Occupied Palestinian Territories this year.