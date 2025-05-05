Layton Carr: Heartbroken family pay tribute to ‘cheeky, happy lad’ killed in Gatehouse industrial estate fire
Layton Carr died after a blaze broke out near Fairfield industrial park in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, on Friday
The heartbroken family of a teenage boy who died in a fire at an industrial park have paid tribute to their “cheeky” and “loving” son.
Layton Carr, 14, died after the blaze broke out near Fairfield industrial park in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, on Friday evening.
Fourteen children – aged between 11 and 14 – have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, Northumbria Police said.
In a statement, Layton’s family said: “Layton was such a kind, caring and loving boy. From the minute he was born it was obvious the character he would turn out to be.
“Layton was your typical 14-year-old lad, a cheeky, happy lad. Despite his cheeky side Layton had an absolute heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.
“He was loved by all that met him, and it showed. He was a family boy that loved his mam and sisters more than anything in the world.”
Police were alerted to reports of the fire on Friday shortly after 8pm. The fire was extinguished a short time later but fears were raised for the missing teenager, who was believed to have been in the area at the time.
Earlier, the schoolboy was remembered as a “valued and much-loved” pupil by David Thompson, the head teacher of Hebburn Comprehensive School.
In a Facebook post, he spoke of the “tragic loss of one of our pupils,” and added: “Our school community is heartbroken.
“Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone. We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy.”
A police cordon was in place at the scene on Sunday and blue balloons in the shape of a number 14, along with floral tributes, were among the tributes placed by mourners.
One of the messages, pinned to a bunch of flowers, read: “Thank you for brightening up our lives. You will be missed beyond words.”
Another message said: “Rest in paradise, Layton. Always in our hearts. Fly high with the angels. Took too soon. Love you forever.”
Anyone who has information that could help the investigation has been urged to get in touch with Northumbria Police.
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth said: “My heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of Layton Carr at this devastating time.
“I’m being kept updated regularly by the Chief Constable and her team and would like to thank all emergency services involved in the response and ongoing inquiries.
“I know this will have come as a shock to the Bill Quay community and I echo officer requests for anyone with information to please get in touch with Northumbria Police.”