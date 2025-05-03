14 children arrested over death of boy in a warehouse fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Fourteen children have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a 14-year-old boy in a fire at an industrial unit.

A body, believed to be that of Layton Carr, who had been reported missing, was found inside the building.

Northumbria Police were called to Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead on Friday evening.

Eleven boys and three girls aged between 11 and 14 were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in police custody.

A police statement said: "Shortly after 8pm yesterday (Friday), we received a report via the fire service of a fire near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead.

"Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

"Subsequently last night we issued an appeal for missing boy Layton Carr - it was believed he was in the area at the time.

"Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.

"His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers."

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with Layton's family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one.

"Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can.

"We ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

