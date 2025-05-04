14 children arrested after boy died in fire bailed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fourteen children who were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of boy at an industrial estate in Gateshead have been released on police bail.

The children, including 11 boys and three girls, were arrested after a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was found inside a building.

On Sunday, a Northumbria Police spokesman said: “All those arrested have since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.”

The arrests came after a fire broke out near Fairfield industrial park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead on Friday evening.

Earlier, the schoolboy was remembered as a “valued and much-loved” pupil by David Thompson, the head teacher of Hebburn Comprehensive School.

In a Facebook post, he spoke of the “tragic loss of one of our pupils,” and added: “Our school community is heartbroken.

“Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.

“We extend our sincere condolences to Layton’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“As a school, we will rally together to support one another through this tragedy.”

Anyone who wanted to pay their respects was invited to lay flowers at the school.

Police were alerted to reports of the fire on Friday shortly after 8pm.

The fire was extinguished a short time later but fears were raised for the missing teenager, who was believed to have been in the area at the time.

A police spokesman said: “Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building.

“His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.”

In a joint statement, local councillors Amanda Wintcher, Ian Patterson and Paul Diston said they “share our community’s sadness about the tragedy” and passed on their good wishes to the boy’s family and friends.

They said: “We have been in touch with residents about concerns regarding anti-social behaviour at Fairfield industrial estate and the former Harrison’s slipway site nearby for some time.”

A broken fence panel along the side of the warehouse and a reported fire were among the concerns.

They said contact had been made with Securitas, Gateshead Council, the Fire Service and Northumbria Police and “some actions” had been taken.

A police cordon was in place at the scene on Sunday and blue balloons in the shape of a number 14, along with floral tributes, were among the tributes placed by mourners.

One of the messages, pinned to a bunch of flowers, read: “Thank you for brightening up our lives. You will be missed beyond words.”

Another message said: “Rest in paradise, Layton. Always in our hearts. Fly high with the angels. Took too soon. Love you forever.”

A GoFundMe page set up by a family friend to support Layton’s mother with funeral costs had raised more than £11,000 by 7.30pm on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins, of Northumbria Police, previously described the events as “an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life”.

She said: “Our thoughts are with Layton’s family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one.

“Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can.

“We ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

She said a cordon would be in place while police carry out inquiries to establish “the full circumstances surrounding the incident”.

Officers would be in the area to “offer reassurance to the public”, she added.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation has been urged to get in touch with Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth said: “My heartfelt condolences are with the family and friends of Layton Carr at this devastating time.

“I’m being kept updated regularly by the Chief Constable and her team and would like to thank all emergency services involved in the response and ongoing inquiries.

“I know this will have come as a shock to the Bill Quay community and I echo officer requests for anyone with information to please get in touch with Northumbria Police.”