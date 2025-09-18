First migrant deported to France under Starmer’s one-in-one-out deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first migrant has been deported to France under Sir Keir Starmer’s “one in, one out” deal.

The man, who arrived in the UK on a small boat in August, was flown into Paris from Heathrow on Thursday morning.

The first arrivals to the UK from France under the scheme are expected in the coming days, with more deportation flights due this week and next.

The news comes after the home secretary Shabana Mahmood vowed to review modern slavery laws after the High Court blocked an Eritrean asylum seeker’s removal from the UK under the deal.

The deportation, which was first reported by The Telegraph, follows three days of failed attempts by the Home Office to remove migrants under the scheme.

The migrant is from India, and French officials are expecting to receive another migrant under the scheme later today, the paper reported.

open image in gallery The UK Border Force vessel Ranger brings migrants into Dover port who were intercepted crossing the English Channel on 6 August ( Getty )

Officials reportedly requested an Indian national, as France has an agreement with India to accept enforced returns. The UK-France returns pilot will initially run until June 2026.

Announcing the news of the first return to France, home secretary Ms Mahmood said: “This is an important first step to securing our borders. It sends a message to people crossing in small boats: if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you.”

It comes after the High Court granted a last-minute injunction to a 25-year-old Eritrean man on Tuesday evening, halting his removal on an early flight to Paris on Wednesday.

Ms Mahmood said that “last-minute attempts to frustrate a removal are intolerable” and added that she would “fight them at every step”, as she confirmed that the Home Office would appeal against the High Court’s temporary block.

The appeal will seek to limit the amount of time a person has to provide evidence to challenge their negative modern slavery decision. The Home Office is also undertaking a “rapid review” of modern slavery legislation to prevent its misuse.

The home secretary said that asylum seekers were making “vexatious, last-minute” modern slavery claims. But the independent anti-slavery commissioner Eleanor Lyons condemned Ms Mahmood’s comments, saying they would put lives at risk.

open image in gallery Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has vowed to review modern slavery legislation after an Eritrean asylum seeker was granted a temporary block on his deportation to France ( PA )

Several asylum seekers who were due to be deported under the “one in, one out” scheme this week have had their removal directions removed after they sent pre-action legal letters to the Home Office.

The Home Office has agreed to review some cases of those in detention.

Charity Detention Action – currently supporting 28 people detained under the UK-France returns deal – said that four of them had removal directions scheduled between Monday and Wednesday, which were all cancelled or deferred with no further date set.

Two people the charity is supporting have their removals scheduled for later this week or early next week. Of the 28, seven people have indicators of human trafficking, but only one has been referred so far for modern slavery support.

open image in gallery A small boat arrives to collect more migrant families from the beach on 12 August 12 in France ( Getty )

Kolbassia Haoussou, at the charity Freedom from Torture, also criticised Ms Mahmood’s modern slavery comments, saying: “As a survivor of torture, I know just how harmful it is to dismiss late asylum disclosures as ‘vexatious’. Trauma, fear and a hostile system silence people, not dishonesty.

“I stayed silent at first because I didn’t feel safe. Only with proper legal advice could I finally share the truth.”