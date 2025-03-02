Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foreign criminals will be deported quicker as part of an immigration crackdown aimed at freeing up spaces in crowded prisons.

A new crack squad will see specialist staff sent to 80 prisons in England and Wales to remove those who have no right to stay in the UK, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced on Sunday.

The new squad, part of a £5 million scheme to be operational by April 1, will help the Home Office to identify and manage those going through the immigration process, deporting criminals up to 18 months before the end of their prison sentence to serve sentences in their home countries.

Foreign national offenders (FNOs) make up around 12% of the total prison population.

The move comes as part of a wider drive by the Labour government to deport more illegal migrants, amid accusations it is trying to mimic Nigel Farage’s Reform party.

Last month, The Independent revealed the Home Office was seeking a company to oversee the booking and oversight of flights deporting those with no right to remain in the UK.

It comes amid growing backlash at the party’s plans to film immigration raids and publish pictures of deportation flights in a bid to “show not tell” the public what it is doing to crack down on migration.

Some 2,580 FNOs have been removed since July last year, up 23% compared to the same period 12 months prior.

Almost 21,000 returns have taken place in the same period – the highest rate of removals for more than half a decade, the MoJ said.

According to the latest MoJ figures, as of February 24 the number of prisoners in England and Wales reached 87,199.

This is the highest figure since October 21 last year (87,465), the day before more than 1,000 prisoners were released early as part of the Government’s urgent measures to ease overcrowding.

Ministers have also promised to find a total of 14,000 cell spaces in jails by 2031 amid other long-term measures to fix prisons and cut reoffending.

Prisons minister Lord James Timpson said: “It cannot be right for British taxpayers to foot the bill for jailing foreign criminals who have brought misery to our communities.

“Under this Government, removals are up by nearly 20%. We’re now taking action to ensure this is done swifter, easing pressure on overcrowded prisons and on the public purse.

“This is part of our Plan for Change – fixing the broken prison system we inherited and keeping our streets safe.”