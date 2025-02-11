Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour will plough as much as £392 million into its drive to deport more illegal migrants, amid accusations it is trying to ape Nigel Farage’s resurgent Reform party, The Independent can reveal.

The Home Office is seeking a company to oversee the booking and oversight of flights deporting those with no right to remain in the UK.

Contract documents seen by The Independent reveal the department is planning to spend between £179 million and £392 million over up to seven years on a “comprehensive service” to return migrants overseas.

Provisions being sought under the contract include a travel service for migrants being deported on scheduled flights, relationship management between the government and airline carriers to keep costs down and occasional provision of accommodation for Home Office staff.

open image in gallery The government is ramping up efforts to deport more migrants ( PA Wire )

The details of the contract come amid a growing backlash at Labour’s plans to film immigration raids and publish pictures of deportation flights in a bid to “show not tell” the public what it is doing to crack down on migration.

The Refugee Council said the government was using “performative” stunts to try to promote division, while former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas said it was “sickening” to see Labour try to appease Reform.

But the change in tactics comes after Mr Farage took the lead over Labour in a series of polls, with the Reform UK leader claiming he has “terrified” Sir Keir Starmer.

The huge cost of the contract comes as it includes the cost of tickets on flights, chartering aircrafts and hotel bookings. It will be awarded to the successful supplier in April.

open image in gallery The drive comes as Nigel Farage’s Reform has overtaken Sir Keir Starmer’s party in a series of polls ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

Labour MP for Dover and Deal Mike Tapp defended the party, telling The Independent: “We inherited open borders and a broken system. Already, in just six months, we’ve established the Border Security Command and deported a record 16,400 who shouldn’t be here.

“The Tories have no plan, just unworkable gimmicks like Rwanda, and Reform just say things but put no thought into it. It’s easy in opposition to talk, but we are focused on delivery.”

But left-wing Labour MP Kim Johnson said the latest plans, revealed by The Independent, are “deeply worrying”. She added: “It echoes previous Tory policies and borrows from the far-right playbook instead of offering a real alternative, prioritising performative toughness over humane and practical solutions.

open image in gallery Labour MP Kim Johnson said the plans were ‘deeply worrying’ ( PA )

“The only way to prevent further loss of life from perilous small boat journeys is to implement safe routes to claiming asylum. Parroting the same hostile environment rhetoric that has failed for years will just boost Reform and its reactionary narrative. The only way to win is by fighting hate with hope, division with unity.

“The prime minister has previously promised to defend migrants and develop an asylum system based on compassion and dignity – this should be our focus.”

A Home Office source told The Independent the supplier is being sought to replace an existing arrangement that is set to expire.

Writing in The Independent, veteran left-wing Labour MP Diane Abbott said Sir Keir is playing “a mug’s game” in following Mr Farage on migration.

But Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle denied Labour was mimicking Reform, saying the government is simply “enforcing the rules” and “showing the world” it is not easy to come to the UK illegally and get work.

The Home Office has highlighted figures showing a record number of illegal working raids under Labour. And the party launched advertisements in Reform’s distinctive turquoise claiming to have hit a five-year high in migrant removals.

open image in gallery Labour MP Mike Tapp said the party is ‘focused on delivery’ ( Getty Images )

SNP MP Stephen Gethins said voters expected change after the general election, but Labour is delivering “more of the same”.

He told The Independent: “As the Tories move ever further right, dancing to Reform’s tune, Labour are in hot pursuit behind them.

“It is high time that we took these ideas on, be it on a failed Brexit or a failure to set up safe and legal routes for those fleeing war. More of the same at Westminster just won’t cut it any more.”

Meanwhile Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden said investing £393 million into a programme of deportation flights “seems confused” while the fact they want to publicise the flights “is even more concerning”.

She told The Independent: “We need an efficient immigration system that works quickly for all involved, not more gimmicks. And filming deportations will only play into the culture wars which we have to move away from. Real people's lives are involved here - this should not become reality TV.”

The Home Office said it does not comment on commercial arrangements.