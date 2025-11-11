Foot fetishists banned from Facebook group promoting barefoot living

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Facebook group dedicated to “barefoot living” in the UK has had to enforce strict rules to prevent the site from being used by foot fetishists.

The private group was set up for those who have decided to forgo wearing shoes while performing a variety of activities, including visiting supermarkets, cycling, and participating in outdoor hikes.

Its purpose is to offer support and guidance, and to allow people to share stories as well as discuss potential health benefits, such as connecting with nature.

However, new rules have now been enforced to ensure that the group is not infiltrated by those with a sexual fetish for feet.

The description of the Facebook page now reads: “No photos of just feet; clean, dirty, decorated, or otherwise, unless for logical reason. If you have a good reason to post a close-up of your feet, please post the pics in a comment to your post.

open image in gallery Exercising barefoot reportedly allows the body to move as nature intended ( Alamy )

“Full length, location shots are permitted. Also no asking for images of feet unless completely necessary. We all know what feet look like!”

The group’s administrator, Sian Davis, added: “Some people can be very uncomfortable with feet, and we as a group should be here to support those people and help them to be more comfortable being barefoot. Having pictures of feet in their news feed could be offputting.”

In recent years, barefoot running has risen in popularity, with some fans even tackling entire marathons without shoes.

Many of those who have decided to live their lives barefoot claim that it has improved their mental health as well as their posture, and has helped them reconnect with nature and the outside world.

It can also strengthen the ligaments and tendons in feet, as the muscles and joints start to adapt to the different ground pressure.

However, travelling around barefoot has its downfalls, which includes the risk of injuring one’s feet by stepping on something sharp. It is also possible to develop blisters, cuts, infections and stress fractures by running without the proper support provided by suitable footwear.