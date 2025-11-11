Foot fetishists banned from Facebook group promoting barefoot living
Members are now not able to post pictures of just their feet or ask other people for these images
A Facebook group dedicated to “barefoot living” in the UK has had to enforce strict rules to prevent the site from being used by foot fetishists.
The private group was set up for those who have decided to forgo wearing shoes while performing a variety of activities, including visiting supermarkets, cycling, and participating in outdoor hikes.
Its purpose is to offer support and guidance, and to allow people to share stories as well as discuss potential health benefits, such as connecting with nature.
However, new rules have now been enforced to ensure that the group is not infiltrated by those with a sexual fetish for feet.
The description of the Facebook page now reads: “No photos of just feet; clean, dirty, decorated, or otherwise, unless for logical reason. If you have a good reason to post a close-up of your feet, please post the pics in a comment to your post.
“Full length, location shots are permitted. Also no asking for images of feet unless completely necessary. We all know what feet look like!”
The group’s administrator, Sian Davis, added: “Some people can be very uncomfortable with feet, and we as a group should be here to support those people and help them to be more comfortable being barefoot. Having pictures of feet in their news feed could be offputting.”
In recent years, barefoot running has risen in popularity, with some fans even tackling entire marathons without shoes.
Many of those who have decided to live their lives barefoot claim that it has improved their mental health as well as their posture, and has helped them reconnect with nature and the outside world.
It can also strengthen the ligaments and tendons in feet, as the muscles and joints start to adapt to the different ground pressure.
However, travelling around barefoot has its downfalls, which includes the risk of injuring one’s feet by stepping on something sharp. It is also possible to develop blisters, cuts, infections and stress fractures by running without the proper support provided by suitable footwear.
